The Simpsons Gets Hacked in an Instant Classic

The PseudoAnonymous undermines the seemingly planned message of gender equality in the intended episode and then goes on to work on itself, taking on a life and arc of its own. Anna Faris plays the female hacker and she is the first to reveal a crack in the revolutionary armor. The danger comes when The Simpsons bites the hands that feed them. The hackers can break Disney’s rule, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and NatGeo with the mere threat that they can erase enough data that Edward Norton will be the only Hulk in existence. We cheer when they tell us they can make it like Mark Ruffalo never happened. We look forward to the day when Baby Yoda won’t talk about the top secret character baby Jeff Goldblum (Matthew Friend). They gain independent sympathy by threatening the mouse’s secrets.

We start to care about the hackers just like they care about each other. But only until the free trial of their speech-masking apps expires and we hear and see them as they are. Then we know them enough to wish they would go back to anonymity and continue with the clips. Disney doesn’t care about Lenny, and the hackers’ perfectly symmetrical faces lose empathy as they gain more identity. All their talk of political enablers overthrowing the political system is almost as incomprehensible as their love affair.

The segment about Lisa only speaking French due to class requirements puts an entirely unique twist on the oldest joke. Canadian soccer start “Field Goal of Dreams” works like a ANGRY magazine doodle by Sergio Aragones. Homer’s apology is a mini-masterpiece, even if it was drafted by a giant corporation of terrifying corporate lawyers. The Finnish people will forever be etched in the South American consciousness.

The “Great Titles That Went Nowhere” is just a series of classic alternative titles that go by so fast that we miss important episodes that were never good enough to be made. From “Snake on a Plane” through “Vest Side Story” to “Moe Money Mo Problems,” the segment can only be expanded like Season 7’s “22 Short Films About Springfield” Even a randomly talking Santa’s Little Helper is just a chew toy for the chewing landscape of the irregularly rendered players.

Every character gets a chance to be funny. The humor is evenly distributed among all the small and big players, bringing the power of the entire city of Springfield as top players of the troupe. The series should do things like this more often. Going into the episode, we’re sure it dives into the “everyone gets a trophy” backwaters, but the intrusion’s cognitive dissonance is an undercurrent, opening a blank canvas. The show’s social commentary is phenomenally low-key, its political commentary is kept subversive, and its terrifying predictions are all too accurate.

The lies stop here. DNA tests prove Milhouse really is a fallout boy, Moleman was a breeding stallion, and Marge’s family history has a twist as disturbing as the movie Chinatown. This leads us back to the safety of the originally planned program, and the ultimate lesson. Bart and Lisa learn that they will never go out again, just want to stay home and watch TV, and their parents have never been so proud. As would happen in most of these routine episodes, we missed Marge and Homer nearly getting divorced over something trivial, and the routine conclusion of a hasty apology. The formula spilled better.