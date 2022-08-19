The signs your brain is stressed – from posting about late celebrities to having low sex drive

<!–

We all experience certain levels of stress in today’s busy world, but how do you know if the level of pressure you’re feeling is about to turn into something that could overwhelm you?

From sitting on the edge of your seat, smashing your computer keys and using certain language on social media, top psychologists have revealed what to look for to spot extreme stress.

dr. Nicholas Walsh, lecturer in developmental psychology at the University of East Anglia, told FEMAIL that people are often “less aware” of what’s going on around them when they’re stressed.

He explained, “It’s always helpful to notice these signs. Stress is associated with reduced attention because it helps us focus, but it means we’re less self-conscious, so noticing quirky signs can be very helpful.”

“We have more accidents and make worse decisions, so early warning can help prevent bigger problems.

Psychology experts have warned of simple signs that you could be overextended and headed for depression (File image)

Meanwhile, a person’s stress levels can also be determined by the language they use on Facebook.

American psychotherapist Dr. Teralyn Sell said three more signs of high stress and an imbalance of the stress hormone cortisol were aggressive typing, over-pronouncing your speech, and having low or no sex drive.

The language used on Facebook that could signal future depression Making medical references, writing about feeling sad, lonely and hostile could be a sign that you’re developing depression, said researchers at the Universities of Pennsylvania and Stony Brook. These are words that suggest you are headed for depression: Feel sad Loneliness Medical references

While the signs of stress are things to look out for, the experts said the best way to deal with the stress effectively was to look for the cause.

dr. Sell ​​said that stress can often be rooted in what you eat, your experiences, how well you sleep and your physical health.

Both experts agreed that once you identify the source of your stress, you can begin to reduce it.

dr. Walsh said people can set boundaries, remember to say no, and avoid people who cause them stress.

He said, “My way of dealing with stress is to try to change what’s causing the stress or just accept what you can’t change and move on.”

The developmental psychology teacher said that some causes of stress are necessary parts of our lives, such as taking exams, but realizing what they are is one of the best ways to combat it.

He said, “Sometimes it’s helpful to have professional help or sometimes we learn through wisdom.

“By increasing awareness, we can make proactive life choices that are less likely to lead to more stress for us.”

The NHS said there were a number of ways to deal with stress, including talking to a therapist and getting active.

It warned against going back to smoking, drinking or taking drugs to combat stress and said people should set aside time off from work each week.

The health workers said people should ‘remember’ [they are] not alone and there are many different ways to help’.