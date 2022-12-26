The signs that a loved one may get dementia this Christmas

Forgetting to turn on the oven for Christmas dinner yesterday could have been a warning that a loved one is suffering from dementia, health chiefs have warned.

Not remembering names, gifts, or directions in a relative’s house can also be a sign that an elderly friend or relative is suffering from the memory-robbing disease.

More than 900,000 Britons and 7 million Americans are thought to have dementia, and the numbers are expected to nearly double over the next two decades.

It comes as the NHS today announced plans for medics to assess hundreds more elderly people for the condition as part of a catch-up campaign after diagnoses plummeted during the pandemic.

In an advisory released today, the NHS said if a family member, particularly those over 65, forgot to turn on the oven for the Christmas turkey, they may be ‘experiencing the early stages of dementia’.

Forgetting the names of loved ones to the point of “causing embarrassment” and not bringing a gift from a more distant relative, such as a niece or nephew, can also be a telltale sign.

Other signs include confusion in a new environment – such as a hotel or a relative’s home – which can cause people with dementia to become disoriented, confused and go to the wrong bedroom.

Professor Alistair Burns, NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia, said: ‘If you notice someone has symptoms over the festive period, encourage them to see their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen, the sooner the NHS can support. them.’

Broader signs of dementia include amnesia, such as remembering past events much more easily than recent ones.

Trouble thinking or reasoning, having trouble following conversations or TV shows, and feeling anxious, depressed, or angry about memory loss are also symptoms of dementia.

People with these symptoms are advised to consult a doctor. Getting an early diagnosis can help you get the right treatment and support.

There is currently no cure for dementia, but treatment includes medication and therapy.

The latest NHS data shows that more than 450,000 people in England had been diagnosed with dementia in September – a 2.8 per cent increase in a year.

But the Alzheimer’s Society reports that there are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK today, meaning many are undiagnosed, and the total is expected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting between 50 and 75 percent of those diagnosed.

There are an estimated 7 million people with dementia in the US. This figure is expected to reach 12 million over the next two decades.

It comes as the NHS today launched a ‘diagnose action’ for dementia at 14 trusts across England, including in parts of London, Birmingham and Oxford.

In an effort to track down dementia cases missed during the pandemic, medics will offer face-to-face assessments for care home residents who have not been diagnosed.

During the Covid crisis, there was a significant drop in dementia diagnoses, leading to fears that more people are living with the condition without access to proper support and advice.

But experts say the new trial will help reduce the number of missed cases.

As part of the local dementia campaigns, GPs share a list of residents of care homes without a diagnosis of dementia.

Staff involved in the pilot will check with the care home to see if the individuals listed have memory problems and residents will be offered a full face-to-face examination.

They will then assess a resident’s medication use and talk to friends and family to determine if they have dementia.

Professor Burns said: ‘The pandemic has of course affected the number of people diagnosed with dementia, with the elderly seeing fewer people to protect themselves from Covid.

‘The NHS is committed to ensuring that those who have developed dementia during the pandemic receive a diagnosis, as it will open doors for further support for people and their families suffering from this heartbreaking disease.

‘There are many things we can do in the NHS to care for and support people when they are diagnosed, and more importantly there is support for their families and carers too.

‘So if you notice someone has symptoms over the holidays, encourage them to see their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen, the sooner the NHS can support them.’

