The signet ring is making a comeback after Brad Pitt continues to step out wearing one

By Jacky

History repeats itself! After Brad Pitt keeps stepping out with a signet ring, the symbolic bauble is making a comeback with men everywhere

  • Brad, 58, surprised everyone on the red carpet of the global promotional circuit for ‘Bullet Train’
  • From linen looks to matching sets, the leading man has made his own rules and complemented each look with a special piece of jewelry: the signet ring
  • Originating from the Latin word ‘signum’ meaning ‘sign’, the signet ring is rich in history and tradition
  • In the past 12 months, the category has seen a 72% increase in sales at David Yurman

By Pandora Amoratis for Dailymail.com

Published: 19:07, September 1, 2022 | Updated: 19:08, September 1, 2022

Brad Pitt has hit the global promotion circuit for ‘Bullet Train’, breaking all the red carpet rules and blowing fans away.

Forget a tailored suit or a stuffy tuxedo, the 58-year-old shakes up everything from a linen look to a matching set of sneakers.

But whatever he wears, one thing stays the same: his signet ring.

Brad Pitt has hit the ‘Bullet Train’ press circuit with a foolproof fashion formula that breaks all the red carpet rules

In Los Angeles, the actor donned a green linen suit with yellow sneakers

In Seoul, South Korea, he rocked a denim look with red sneakers

Forget the classic suit or the stuffy tuxedo, Brad rocks comfy matching sets with sneakers

Brad Pitt is a style chameleon and the protagonist's latest look might just be his best.

In Seoul, South Korea, he donned a bright pink suit

The protagonist’s latest look might just be his best

Originating from the Latin word ‘signum’ meaning ‘sign’, the signet ring is rich in history and tradition.

“Medieval noblemen wore this style of ring to seal envelopes and the seal in turn became a signature of sorts,” said Lee Tucker, head of Merchandising, Marketing and Creative Operations at David Yurman.

Typically, the bauble bore a family crest on the recognizable flat brim. The engraving or carving was deep enough to leave an imprint in melted wax.

“Today’s stamps have the same personal value, a second-skin signifier of the wearer’s style and personality,” Lee said.

Typically, the bauble bore a family crest on the recognizable flat edge

Over the past 12 months, the jewelry experts reveal that the category's sales have increased by 72%

For men who are hesitant to wear jewelry, Lee says, “A signet ring is a great first purchase because it really is a piece you’ll never take off.” In the past 12 months, the experts reveal that the category’s sales have increased by 72%

It looks like Brad could inspire the next trend in menswear.

In the past 12 months, Lee reveals that sales in the category have increased by 72%.

Guys can be a little hesitant about wearing jewelry, but the expert says, “A signet ring is a great first purchase because it really is a piece you’ll never take off.”

Add: ‘Men are drawn to this classic style, especially when modernized through dramatic diamond paving, polished stone inlay or compelling symbolic motifs.’

Traditionally, the piece is worn on the little finger of the non-dominant hand.

But like everything else to do with fashion, Brad makes his own rules and wears his David Yurman bauble — depicting the ancient Greek “Bee of Ephesus” — on his ring finger.

