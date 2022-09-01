The signet ring is making a comeback after Brad Pitt continues to step out wearing one

<!–

Brad Pitt has hit the global promotion circuit for ‘Bullet Train’, breaking all the red carpet rules and blowing fans away.

Forget a tailored suit or a stuffy tuxedo, the 58-year-old shakes up everything from a linen look to a matching set of sneakers.

But whatever he wears, one thing stays the same: his signet ring.

Originating from the Latin word ‘signum’ meaning ‘sign’, the signet ring is rich in history and tradition.

“Medieval noblemen wore this style of ring to seal envelopes and the seal in turn became a signature of sorts,” said Lee Tucker, head of Merchandising, Marketing and Creative Operations at David Yurman.

Typically, the bauble bore a family crest on the recognizable flat brim. The engraving or carving was deep enough to leave an imprint in melted wax.

“Today’s stamps have the same personal value, a second-skin signifier of the wearer’s style and personality,” Lee said.

For men who are hesitant to wear jewelry, Lee says, "A signet ring is a great first purchase because it really is a piece you'll never take off."

It looks like Brad could inspire the next trend in menswear.

In the past 12 months, Lee reveals that sales in the category have increased by 72%.

Guys can be a little hesitant about wearing jewelry, but the expert says, “A signet ring is a great first purchase because it really is a piece you’ll never take off.”

Add: ‘Men are drawn to this classic style, especially when modernized through dramatic diamond paving, polished stone inlay or compelling symbolic motifs.’

Traditionally, the piece is worn on the little finger of the non-dominant hand.

But like everything else to do with fashion, Brad makes his own rules and wears his David Yurman bauble — depicting the ancient Greek “Bee of Ephesus” — on his ring finger.