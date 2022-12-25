The signature colors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the new release date have leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S23 family of phones isn’t expected to launch until February, but we’ve already heard plenty of rumors and leaks about these devices – and the latest information to reach us concerns the handsets’ ‘signature colours’.

This is according to SamMobile (opens in new tab), which has a good track record of getting details about Samsung products in advance. These signature colors are so named because they are mainly used in marketing and promotional materials.

For the standard Galaxy S23 it will apparently be green, for the Galaxy S23 Plus it will be light gold/pink gold, and for the Galaxy S23 Ultra you can expect pink. Various other color options will also be available on all three handsets.

In a separate leak from the well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab), the launch date for the Galaxy S23 is set for February 1 – that’s a Wednesday. However, follow-up tweets suggest we’re looking at February 2 for “most of the world”.

Samsung is based in South Korea, which is way ahead of Europe and the US in terms of time zones. Add all that together and a Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in South Korea on the evening of February 1 would make the most sense.

There are conflicting reports on this launch date: other sources said later in February was more likely, though it’s possible that this later date refers to when the phones will go on sale rather than when they’re initially unveiled.

Analysis: same design, better internals

Nothing we’ve heard about the Samsung Galaxy S23 is certain until Samsung unveils the actual devices – but taking all the rumors together, it doesn’t look like much will change when it comes to the 2023 upgrades over the 2022 handsets, at least when it comes to phone aesthetics.

We’ve already seen dummy units showing off the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the designs and configuration are very similar to the phones that preceded them. However, it’s possible that the standard and Plus models will borrow the Ultra’s extruded camera look.

We’ll see improvements on the inside: upgraded Snapdragon and possibly Exynos chips will power the Galaxy S23 series, so everything should run smoother than ever. As for the software, the phones will likely ship with the latest version of Android.

One area where the Samsung Galaxy S23 could follow the iPhone 14 is in satellite connectivity, giving users an emergency backup if Wi-Fi and cellular connections are down. In the meantime, when it comes to the rear cameras, we should see better-than-ever photos and videos.