The signature colors of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the new release date have leaked

Tech
By Jacky
Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy units show off the look of the flagship phones

The Samsung Galaxy S23 family of phones isn’t expected to launch until February, but we’ve already heard plenty of rumors and leaks about these devices – and the latest information to reach us concerns the handsets’ ‘signature colours’.

This is according to SamMobile (opens in new tab), which has a good track record of getting details about Samsung products in advance. These signature colors are so named because they are mainly used in marketing and promotional materials.

