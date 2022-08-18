The shocking moment Love Island’s Adam Collard is attacked by thugs who rip his shirt open in brawl

The moment Love Island’s Adam Collard was attacked by thugs who ripped his shirt is featured in shocking new video footage obtained by MailOnline.

The reality star, 26, looked visibly shocked when he and girlfriend Paige Thorne, 24, were overrun by revelers at the Market Shaker bar in his hometown of Newcastle on Tuesday night before things turned violent.

Adam is seen pushing a group of men away as he desperately tries to protect Paige and stop a friend from arguing amid what should have been a quiet night out.

In the video, Adam and Paige initially find themselves having a good time as they danced to Alicia Keys’ Empire State Of Mind, surrounded by a group of people.

But things soon take a turn for the worse when the crowd begins to swarm the couple, with things quickly escalating.

The clip shows Adam being grabbed, with the hunk trying to push away the men who are aggressive towards him after ripping his black top.

He has also been seen holding back a friend who had intervened to try and help the situation.

Bouncers were also seen trying to break up the altercation that took place at the bar in the city center.

Paige, who wore a black top with baggy jeans, was seen behind her beauty as he desperately tried to protect her from everyone.

Scary: A large group of people began to swarm the couple and their companions at the crowded bar

A clubber told the The sun of the altercation: “It happened shortly after midnight. Adam and Paige just showed up one night, it wasn’t an official gig or anything.

“Everyone was trying to crowd him and I think they were trying to crowd Paige and Adam wasn’t happy at all, which was understandable.

Morning after: Adam put on a brave face after the altercation and watched him step out with Paige after a Wednesday afternoon lunch date

Out and about: Adam and Paige smiled after the events of the previous night

Party time: The Love Island star, who returned for the 2022 series after first appearing in 2018, enjoyed a quiet night out with Paige and his friend (pictured)

“Then people started ripping his top off and it all started. It’s no surprise that he wanted to defend himself and, of course, also looked out for Paige.”

A spokesman for Adam said of the brawl at the pub: ‘Adam was trying to enjoy a quiet night in his hometown with friends when a large group of men began to bully them aggressively.

“Despite several attempts to cover up the situation, the men became increasingly aggressive and began to physically attack Adam.

Hand in hand: When spotted on Wednesday, Paige was wearing a black dress with a pair of Converse as they stepped out in the sun

Night Out: Adam shared these photos from a Tuesday night out of Paige (left) and their dinner at Lobo Rojo (right)

Get out: Adam wore a black Obey T-shirt with cropped jeans and white sneakers

Understandably, Adam and his friends were shocked by the situation and felt it was best to leave and we were escorted out safely by the security team. No further action has been taken.’

With a brave face after the altercation, Adam was seen with Paige after a lunch date on Wednesday afternoon.

During the relaxed outing, Paige wore a black dress with a pair of Converse as they stepped out in the sun.

Adam wore a black Obey T-shirt with cropped jeans and white sneakers.

All good: The couple seemed unharmed by the altercation as they stepped out into the sun the next day

Fan: Paige and Adam stopped to chat with a fan in the street

Chatting: The couple was arm in arm as they chatted with the woman

Excited: Paige flashed a beaming smile as she talked to her lover

Swansea-born Paige, 24, finished fifth next to Adam on this year’s reality dating show series.

Just weeks after she left the villa, she was back in the office, just two weeks after the show ended before she scheduled her scheduled return to her day job.

Paige took to Instagram on Monday and shared a clip of her reunion with some of her co-workers, who were all in uniform.

Return: Paige visited her old paramedic colleagues after her stay on Love Island

Paige was all smiles as she caught up with her colleagues at work and captioned the video with a series of hearts.

It seemed like a fleeting visit for the star, but she later shared a photo of herself passing through Bristol Airport for a trip.

Paige recently said she plans to return to work as a paramedic after her Love Island success.

Overjoyed: Paige took to Instagram on Monday and shared a clip of her reunion with some of her co-workers, who were all in uniform

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: ‘I have a meeting to go back to paramedic work too, so that’s going to be exciting. I recently saw an ambulance with sirens on.

“I was craving some serious FOMO! I was like, ‘Give me back my ambulance!’ So I’m going to come back to that a little bit and see what opportunities come out of that.

“It’s one of those things – I really just love my job. So why wouldn’t I want to go back to it? I have really enjoyed it. But I’ll do other things besides it.’

Stunning: It seemed like a fleeting visit for the star, but she later shared a photo of herself passing through Bristol Airport for a trip