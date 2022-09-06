The Shark Navigator Pro is now $159.99 on Amazon – the lowest price we’ve seen for the cleaning hero

<!–

If you want to spend less time vacuuming and more time sitting back and enjoying a clean, organized home, one option is to vacuum cleaner.

Right now is one of the most sensible times of the year to replace your machine, as you can take advantage of some post-Labor Day sales, such as the Shark Navigator S2 Pro upright vacuum cleaner is reduced to $159.99 – that’s a 20 percent savings.

With over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and a horde of cleaning influencers praising this vacuum cleaner, it has been proven time and again to be one of the best and most efficient models on the market. Now that it’s under $160, it’s a great opportunity not to be missed if you want to quickly get your house clean and cozy for fall.

This white and silver lightweight cleaner is a joy to look at and a joy to use, say nearly 30,000 satisfied Amazon shoppers. It’s fast and responsive, so you can take it out for minor spills and use it around the house to freshen up. A fully swiveling head means it moves effortlessly around furniture and you can detach the top for stairs, sofas and ceiling cobwebs. Store

This machine is more powerful than other vacuum cleaners on the market and will really clean your carpets thoroughly. Even if you vacuum regularly, switch to this machine and notice a difference in carpet color as it lifts embedded dirt.

And there are no compromises on weight to achieve power, as it weighs just 13 pounds.

Transform the color of carpets with ground-in dirt or dust, because the Shark Navigator Pro S2 sucks everything up and makes carpets fresher and lighter

Take the pod off to clean the stairs or vacuum in corners and you’ll barely feel it’s there, making it more motivating to use all year round.

Just push it over carpets or switch to wood floor mode and it will suck up dirt and dust without the need for vigorous activity.

Do you have a lot of furniture? Equipped with Advanced Swivel Steering, this Shark Navigator S2 Pro provides excellent control when maneuvering around furniture and other obstacles.

Not only have 30,000 shoppers given it a full five stars, but they’re using words like “game-changing” and “transformative” to describe how it’s made a difference to their cleaning routine.

Vacuuming stairs can be tough work, but the complete Shark Navigator S2 Pro unit weighs just 13 pounds and the detachable pod even weighs in at a loss, so you can clean your entire house without breaking a sweat.

“This is a powerful gem of a vacuum cleaner,” praised one shopper. “It’s been a transformation to use this compared to my old vacuum. I’m not sure what my old vacuum cleaner did, but it didn’t do its job. I have carpet in every room and every time I go over it with the new vacuum cleaner it picks up an amazing amount of dust and dog hair.”

Another added: ‘This has definitely changed my cleaning game. If you find it hard to vacuum so that you get lazy and just don’t do it, you need this! This makes vacuuming fun! I vacuum at least three times a week, no joke. It used to be about once a month.’

With a HEPA filter this is shark vacuum cleaner traps dust and allergens in the pod to freshen the air you breathe in your home. It even comes with a pet brush head specially designed to pick up long hair without getting tangled in the filter.

The Shark Navigator S2b Pro vacuum cleaner comes with a pet hair attachment to pick up more hair than a traditional vacuum cleaner and direct it to the dust bag, without getting caught in the brush

And with a large XL dust container, you can clean for long periods of time, so you can tackle the whole house with fewer interruptions, no matter how big your house is.

It’s not every day you can get a high score shark vacuum cleaner for under $160 and it also comes with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.