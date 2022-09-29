The share of female managers in finance has increased but their earnings are still lagging far behind male managers

Saara Vaahtoniemi will publicly defend her dissertation on Friday 30 September at the University of Vaasa, Finland. Credit: Riikka Kalmi / University of Vaasa



The share of female managers in the financial world has increased significantly in Finland, but their earnings have not surpassed those of men, according to Saara Vaahtoniemi’s dissertation on economics.

In the early 1990s, the share of women in senior positions in the financial sector in Finland was only 15%, while by the 2010s the share of female managers had risen to almost 50%. However, this is not reflected in their earnings, which are far behind the male managers.

“The earnings of female managers in finance are on average 15% lower than that of male managers,” said Vaahtoniemi, who will publicly defend her dissertation on Friday, September 30, at the University of Vaasa, Finland.

Occupational segregation is a major challenge for equal pay in the financial sector

The financial sector in Finland pays about 20% higher wages to their employees than other service industries. This financing wage premium is smaller in Finland than, for example, in the United States or the United Kingdom. Although women are in the majority in the financial sector, the highest earnings are concentrated on men. This is largely explained by differences in the educational background of men and women, which are then reflected as occupational segregation within the financial sector. The majority of women in finance work at the administrative level.

The occupational segregation of men and women is also present in the managerial positions. “Women work as managers of marketing teams, while men are more likely to be managers of investment teams, where wages are significantly higher than in marketing,” Vaahtoniemi says.

Higher education is positively associated with promotion to leadership positions for both men and women. However, wage increases associated with promotions are greater for men than for women at all hierarchical levels. Men are also overrepresented in promotions from administrative to expert positions, because the proportion of men at the administrative level is very small.

Share banks pay higher wages than cooperative and savings banks

Vaahtoniemi’s dissertation documents wage differences between different bank types. Profit maximization shareholder banks pay higher wages to their employees than cooperative and savings banks. On the other hand, the wage differences between employees at cooperative banks and savings banks are small.

Bonuses are more often paid to managers in shareholder banks, while bonus payments in cooperative and savings banks are more evenly distributed among employees at managerial, expert, and administrative levels.

In her dissertation, Vaahtoniemi used wage data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries from 1990 to 2014.

Research shows that female managers don’t mean higher pay for women

Provided by University of Vaasa

