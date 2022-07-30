The Shadows Of Knight lead singer Jimy Sohns passes away at 75 after suffering stroke

Jimy Sohns, the lead singer and co-founder of rock band The Shadows of Knight, has died aged 75.

The band announced earlier in the week that Sohns had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, but then Friday his daughter came forward and announced that he had passed away, according to TMZ.

The band is best known for its sing-along Gloria, which became a top 10 Billboard hit upon its release in December 1965, with the famous name “GLORIA” in the chorus.

he is pictured in February 2015

Despite being inactive for the past six years, Sohns and a friend still managed the band’s social media pages, posting new and many photos from The Shadows of Knight’s heyday.

Following news of his passing, a photo of Sohns seemingly from the 1960s was posted on the band’s Instagram page.

‘Devastated. Rest in peace my dear friend,” the caption read.

Formed in Chicago in 1964 when Sohns was just 16, the band also consisted of original members Warren Rogers (lead guitar), Roger Spielmann (lead and rhythm guitar/vocals), Norm Gotsch (rhythm guitar), Wayne Pursell (bass) and Tom Schiffour (drums)

Joe Kelley (bass), Jerry McGeorge (guitar, vocals) and David ‘Hawk’ Wolinski (bass) would replace Pursell, Gotsch and Rogers respectively for the next two years.

It would go gold with Gloria’s song, which was originally written and recorded by Van Morrison, and the studio album of the same name in the summer of 1966.

But the band began to fall apart and by mid-1967 Sohns was the only original member left, eventually inheriting the band’s name and legacy.

In all, The Shadows Of Knight would record three studio albums in 1969, as several members of the band left to pursue other interests.

Over the years, the group enjoyed a resurgence in the public eye, mainly thanks to the 1998 remastered release of their first two albums.

They would also release several live albums over the years, the most recent being the 50th Anniversary Reunion Concert (2020).

The surviving members were still doing live shows together in 2016.

Inducted into the Chicago Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, Sohns later confessed in an interview that he couldn’t believe his dreams had come true.