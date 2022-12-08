The seven things we learned from Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary

Perhaps not a surprise given the comparisons between Diana and Meghan made by many and from day one of the couple’s relationship, Harry revealed that he also sees a lot of his mother in his wife. “So much of what Meghan is and how she’s so much like my mom,” he said. A composition of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Diana. Credit:Jamie Brown “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same trust. She has this warmth about her. He spoke of the drive to protect her from the same fate that befell his mother, who died in a car crash in Paris after being chased by paparazzi.

Interestingly, the documentary aired a clip of Diana’s tell-all Panorama interview Prince William and Harry both criticized when a review revealed that the journalist Martin Bashir had tricked Diana into agreeing, relying on documents he forged to claim the palace was following her. William has said the interview should never be broadcast again, but the documentary aired a clip and Harry said his mother had told the truth in that interview. 3. The couple changed their story about how they met Five years ago, Harry and Meghan told the world that they met through a friend who put them on a blind date.

They revealed this in an interview with the BBC organized for the announcement of their engagement. Harry said, “We first met, we were actually introduced by a mutual friend, who…” before being interrupted by Meghan saying, “We need to protect her privacy.” Meghan’s post on Credit:Netflix “It was through her,” Harry said. The couple told Netflix that interview was “rehearsed” and an “orchestrated reality show” and said they actually met on Instagram when Harry saw her on a mutual friend’s feed.

“Meghan and I met through Instagram,” he said. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had a video of them, it was like a Snapchat, it was dog-eared,” Harry recalls. “That’s what he saw of me… it was ridiculous,” Meghan said. “It was through her,” Harry said. Harry asked the friend to put him in touch with Meghan, who recalled asking “who is that” when told her admirer was “Prince Haz”.

The couple’s first date was on Dean Street at Soho House, a private members’ club for creatives. 4. Googling the national anthem, bowing theatrically to Queen One of the really funny moments came when Meghan told me to take a bow to the Queen. She demonstrated how to bow (all over the top) for the camera. She says she had to google the lyrics to the national anthem to learn them. (We’ve all been there, right?) Meghan remembers the day she met the Queen. Credit:Netflix

5. Doria Ragland was stunned that Meghan’s father would exploit her fame Meghan’s mother, who has never spoken publicly, made her first comments and said she was shocked that Thomas Markle would have exploited Meghan’s fame by organizing photos for the press in exchange for money. Thomas Markle said he apologized for putting up paparazzi photos of him trying on a suit. Neither Harry nor Meghan have explained why Harry never met Meghan’s father in the months they secretly dated. By the time their relationship was international news, Thomas Markle’s relationship with Meghan was deteriorating.

He was accused of staging press photos ahead of the couple’s wedding, something he denied to Meghan, which she reveals she didn’t believe. She also shared how she thought her father’s phone had been compromised when he didn’t answer the phone, but texted her calling her “Meghan,” despite calling her “Meg” all her life. 6. Harry accuses official royal reporters of being the palace’s PR department Harry has long criticized the royal timetable system whereby journalists accredited by the palace are the official royal correspondents for major British news outlets. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a visit to Johannesburg’s Tembisa congregation. Credit:FATHER Note that this is different from the “royal expert” role that Harry has also criticized. Anyone can call themselves a royal expert and get paid huge amounts of money to provide live commentary on major royal events, such as the couple’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.