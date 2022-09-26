The seven economic wonders of a worried world

The writer is president of Rockefeller International

In times of gloom like this, when commentators in most countries see nothing but mistakes, it’s worth highlighting the few who defy the prevailing pessimism. Here are seven that stand out in a world leaning toward recession and higher inflation: Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Greece, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

They share a combination of relatively strong growth, moderate inflation or strong stock market returns – compared to other countries. By fascinating coincidence, most of them also defy deep preconceptions about the supposedly vague prospects of certain countries, cultures and systems.

The least surprising name on my list is Vietnam, a case study in communism that works. As geopolitical tensions with China mount, Western companies hedge their bets by pursuing a ‘China plus one’ strategy – and often Vietnam is the ‘one’ additional purchasing destination. By investing heavily in the infrastructure needed for a manufacturing export power and opening its doors, Vietnam is growing at nearly 7 percent, the fastest pace in the world.

Criticism of the economic woes of Muslim countries has long ignored the most populous, Indonesia. It is rich in resources and benefits from the global rise in commodity prices, but with a domestic market of 276 million, it is not overly reliant on exports. It has unusually low debt compared to other emerging economies and an unusually stable currency in a year when most currencies fall sharply against the dollar. The result, a benign mix of 5 percent growth with less than 5 percent inflation, makes Indonesia a shining example of economically adept Islam.

While India’s growth has always been flattered by its low base, its economy will remain one of the fastest growing in the world. Policymakers have implemented just enough reforms to attract investors who, shaken by China’s regulatory crackdown, are now drawn to the second-largest emerging economy. New investments in digital services and manufacturing are paying off and the huge domestic market is isolating India from a global recession.

Some of the “Pigs” – the countries that were at the heart of the eurozone debt crisis a decade ago – are now in a revival mode. Greece and Portugal have cut their government deficits by more than half and are less exposed than most of Europe to gas supply shocks from Russia.

Greece is getting a boost from a rebound in foreign investment – ​​and in tourism, which Covid had cut from 20 to 15 percent of its gross domestic product. Less than 10 percent of bank loans are non-performing, compared to 50 percent during the crisis. Now Greece is growing at more than 4 percent, while inflation is falling rapidly, Greece is enjoying one of the healthiest recovery periods in the region.

Portugal is in a similar place. It wisely invests EU aid funds and reforms one of the continent’s most excessively generous pension systems, while a special ‘golden visa’ attracts a tidal wave of wealthy new emigrants. Perhaps not coincidentally, the best performing stock market in the developed world this year is Lisbon. The acronym Pigs is passé.

Saudi Arabia is leading a move among Gulf states to diversify beyond oil. Reforms, including easing restrictions on women, workers, tourists and nightlife, have helped push projected growth to nearly 6 percent over the next two years.

The regime is investing oil money in infrastructure, including 10 smart cities that promise a futuristic and car-free version of city life. Though harshly criticized for political repression and with some distance from civil rights, the kingdom is also expanding economic freedoms and putting this petro-state at the forefront of green urban development.

The most surprising country on my list is Japan, where growth is picking up. After years of being dogged by deflation, Japan is also the rare country to benefit from a return of inflation – now just over 2 percent. The supposedly weak corporate culture has increased profit margins. Labor costs are now lower in Japan than in China. The cheap yen is boosting exports and could revive the animal spirit in the market as a late reopening of Covid restrictions draws visitors back.

Any of these economies could, of course, falter, undone by a turn of leadership, policy or complacency. Nevertheless, these countries are already among the best-performing equity markets this year. Amid well-founded concerns about the global outlook, a new batch of winners is emerging.