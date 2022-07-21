The semiconductor chip pendulum is slowly swinging west

In recent decades, investors have assumed that the global balance of power is shaped by the source—or “price”, as the writer Daniel Yergin puts it – from oil.

Now, however, a new slogan is seeping through: computer chips are the 21st-century strategic version of the fossil fuel. Or at least that’s the message promoted by Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer of Intel, America’s largest chip maker.

“[The location of] oil has defined geopolitics for the past five decades. But fantastic [ie fabrication factories for chips] will form the next five – this is the new geopolitics,” he recently told a conference in Aspen, lamenting that while America initially created the semiconductor industry, currently 80 percent of production is in Asia. Or as Rob Portman, a Republican senator from Ohio, reiterated at the same event: “Thirty years ago, 37 percent of the world’s semiconductors were made in the US. . . today it’s 12 percent and it’s going in the wrong direction.”

Is this just a special plea? Certainly in part. Intel has lost ground to its Asian rivals in recent years and has vigorously lobbied Congress to provide $52 billion in funding to support a bill passed last year to boost production of US-made chips.

And this week, the lobbying paid off: A major Senate committee finally agreed fund the $52 billion plan. This will be signed by President Joe Biden “before the August recess,” said Mark Warner, the Democratic senator who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee.

This is still just a “skinny chips” bill, as Warner says; in other words, it omits parts of the original legislation. But skinny or not, dollars will flow. For example, Intel is about to build two $10 billion factories in Senator Portman’s district of Ohio, and expects to receive a $3 billion subsidy for each. That’s why Gelsinger – and Portman – promote the mantra chips are-the-new-oil.

But beyond the question of obvious self-interest, the reality is that this new credo is, in fact, well founded. This is partly because chips are playing an increasingly crucial role in military hardware. One issue that has hampered Russia’s ability to replenish its gear on the battlefield in recent months is that it has been cut off from its chip supply chains by Western sanctions. Moreover, chips – like oil – are increasingly determining inflation trends: in recent decades, western disinflation has been supported by declines in the cost of chips produced in Asia and cheap manufacturing. But now that dynamic has been reversed by supply chain disruptions.

Then there is growth. Since nearly every modern industrial sector needs a reliable supply of chips, supply chain disruptions alone are estimated to have reduced US gross domestic product by $240 billion by 2021, Portman says.

And John Cornyn, a Republican senator from Texas, thinks that if America ever lost access to supplies of advanced semiconductor chips in the future, “GDP could shrink by 3.2 percent in one year and we could lose 2.4 million jobs.” “In three years, more than $2 trillion in US GDP could be lost, with more than 5 million people losing their jobs,” he adds.

Hence the growing alarm in Congress — and in the US C-suite — that nearly all advanced chip manufacturing is currently being produced in Taiwan, which is under threat from a newly assertive China. Or as Warner puts it, “Taiwan’s vulnerability has been driven home by the invasion of Ukraine.”

This also explains Warner’s frustration that Europe is already in a rush to subsidize chip production, essentially a copy of the bill the US passed (but failed to fund) last year. For example, Intel has already received pledges of €6.8 billion in grants from Germany. “If Brussels and Germany and France go faster than Americans, we know we’re in trouble,” Warner said. Or as Gelsinger adds: “This complex 27-member socialist union . . . is now a solid six months ahead of the US.”

So will the (late) financing of the Chips Act become the computer equivalent of the US shale industry – namely a trigger for greater self-sufficiency? Not fast or easy. It takes at least two years to start a fab. And America lacks the talent base and infrastructure that has enabled Taiwan to dominate. As a result, Morris Chang, founder of the dominant TSMC group in Taiwan, says production at its US TSMC plants costs 50 percent more than in Taiwan.

In addition, while $52 billion sounds like a big number, China is estimated to give three times as much — or more — in aid to its own sector. And the Chips Act limits grants to $3 billion per plant (which typically cost about $10 billion), but other countries offer up to 50 percent aid, Gelsinger says. This leaves Warner concerned about an impending “race to the bottom on chip subsidies” between Europe and America — or Asia.

But while it will be difficult to change the pattern of the supply chain, there can be no doubt that the pendulum is swinging. Gelsinger is now promoting a target of America producing about 30 percent of all chips in the future and Europe about 20 percent (compared to current levels of 12 and 8 percent, respectively). According to this view, supported by key senators, Asia would account for only 50 percent of all chip production.

This bold reform may not be feasible; or not soon. But the message to investors is clear: the geopolitical chip wars may soon become even more interesting. And they are lucky that Western companies do not depend on Russia for chips.

