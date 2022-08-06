The Seekers singer Judith Durham dies aged 79

Australian singer Judith Durham of folk group The Seekers has died at the age of 79.

The singer passed away on Friday evening after a long battle with chronic lung disease, reports the Herald Sun.

She had been in palliative care at Alfred Hospital before her death due to complications with the disease.

Australian singer Judith Durham of folk group The Seekers has died at the age of 79. Judith pictured at a performance in 2013

Folk pop legends The Seekers are pictured in 1964. The group is best known for their hits like I’ll Never Find Another You and Georgy Girl.

Her Seekers bandmates Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Guy called her a “friend for life” in a shared statement.

“Our lives have been forever changed by the loss of our dear lifelong friend and shining star,” they said.

Her struggle was intense and heroic – she never complained about her fate and fully accepted its outcome. Her beautiful musical legacy Keith, Bruce and [Athol] are so blessed to share.’

George Ash, President, Universal Music Australia and New Zealand, also praised the late singer-songwriter in an emotional statement.

“Great performers become part of our fabric and extended family, and Judith Durham was no exception,” he said.

‘She was a force of nature, constantly stimulated with a passion for music and life. We were all privileged to have known Judith and to hear her heavenly voice. We are deeply saddened by her passing and will miss her very much.’

The Seekers were best known for their hits I’ll Never Find Another You and Georgy Girl.

The quartet debuted in 1962 and quickly made history as the first Australian pop act to achieve major crossover success in the UK and America.