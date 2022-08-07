The Seekers’ Judith Durham: Calls for singer to be given a state funeral

Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy on Sunday called for the family of legendary Victorian folk singer Judith Durham to be offered a state funeral.

Durham of folk group The Seekers died on Friday at the age of 79 after a long battle for health.

Mr Guy told The Daily Telegraph Durham’s “immense legacy” “certainly” deserved such an honor.

Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy on Sunday called for the family of legendary Victorian folk singer Judith Durham (pictured) to be offered a state funeral after her death on Friday at the age of 79.

“Judith Durham has left an immense legacy not only for women, for music, but also for Australia,” he said of the much-loved musician.

“And I am extremely sad that she passed away, and the one thing I think her closest family and friends will always know is that she has been an absolute pioneer,” he added.

A state funeral is presented to well-known Australians who have made significant contributions to the nation, and was presented to the families of actor Bud Tingwell and cricketer Shane Warne after their deaths.

Mr Guy (pictured) said Durham’s ‘immense legacy’ ‘definitely deserved’ such an honor

Durham died after a long battle with chronic lung disease.

She had been in palliative care at Alfred Hospital before her death due to complications with the disease.

Born in 1943 in Melbourne, Durham gained international fame with upbeat hits such as Georgy Girl and a series of covers and collaborations with Paul Simon, among others.

Folk pop legends The Seekers are pictured in 1964. The group is best known for their hits like I’ll Never Find Another You and Georgy Girl.

Her Seekers bandmates Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Guy called her a “friend for life” in a shared statement.

“Our lives have been forever changed by the loss of our dear lifelong friend and shining star,” they said.

Her struggle was intense and heroic – she never complained about her fate and fully accepted its outcome. Her beautiful musical legacy Keith, Bruce and [Athol] are so blessed to share.’

A smiling Judith celebrates her 75th birthday with a cake themed on her compilation album So Much More

The Seekers were best known for their hits I’ll Never Find Another You and Georgy Girl.

The quartet debuted in 1963 and quickly made history as the first Australian pop act to achieve major crossover success in the UK and America.

They appeared several times on The Ed Sullivan Show and in 1966 they performed for the Queen Mother Elizabeth at the London Palladium.

A young Judith appears in a 1971 photo squeezing carrots

The Seekers have sold more than 50 million records throughout their career.

They were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996 and were awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2014.

At home, The Seekers are still a household name and are well known to younger Australians for the song I am an Australian, which is still the theme song of the public broadcaster ABC.

Her Seekers bandmates Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Guy called her a “friend for life” in a shared statement. All together in the picture in 2016

Outside of The Seekers, Judith pursued a solo career with albums such as Climb Ev’ry Mountain and Let Me Find Love.

Judith married British pianist Ron Edgeworth in 1969.

Edgeworth died in 1994 after a battle with motor neuron disease, and Judith spent many years afterward raising awareness around the disease.

The Seekers are pictured performing for the Queen Mother Elizabeth at the London Palladium in 1966

“Ron was a huge optimist and thought his body would heal itself. He had always believed he would live to be 120 and that, with my lung condition, I would fall off the stick around 60,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2010.

Tributes poured in for the beloved singer, with Prime Minister Anthony describing Albanian Durham as ‘a national treasure and an Australian icon’.

“Judith Durham gave voice to a new part of our identity and helped pave the way for a new generation of Australian artists,” Albanian wrote on Twitter.