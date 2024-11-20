The secrets of Glasshouse: The founder names the candle she ALWAYS has in her home, the best-selling in the world and the ‘perfect’ scent to give as a gift

Unless you’ve spent the last 20 years living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of and at least smelled the exotic aromas of greenhouse candles.

The company, which has established itself as the leading fragrance brand in the southern hemisphere, is known for its stunning packaging, unique city-inspired ranges and, especially at this time of year, its tempting gift packs.

Now, ahead of her busiest season, founder Nicole Eckels has revealed some of the brand’s biggest secrets, including her personal favorites, bestsellers, and how she manages to create such inspired new fragrances.

Nicole, a New Yorker who spent two decades living in Sydney, founded Glasshouse in 2005 to fill the gap for “luxury” candles in the market, even though many doubted it would work.

In short, that’s how it was.

‘I have always loved the power of aroma to transport you, whether to a memory, a feeling or a place. Candles have always been an essential part of my life; they create an atmosphere and make the house feel like home,’ he tells FEMAIL.

‘I wanted to create a brand that brought that feeling of warmth and luxury into people’s lives without having to pay a high price. And I think that’s what Glasshouse Fragrances has done so well: making luxury fragrances accessible to everyone.”

Some of Nicole’s earliest memories are of her mother’s perfumes: the beautiful bottles on her dresser and the way the fragrances filled the air.

Glasshouse founder Nicole Eckels (pictured) has revealed some of the brand’s biggest secrets, including her personal favorites.

The brand has just launched its famous Christmas range (pictured)

‘When I was a teenager, I noticed my mother started using home fragrances and I loved the cozy and welcoming atmosphere. It became part of his ritual and he felt a warm feeling every time he lit them,” he recalls.

Her journey really began when she began working in the cosmetics industry, where she spent many years at Chanel.

‘That’s where I really started to appreciate the depth of my olfactory senses. Although I can forget names, I can instantly remember and identify almost any smell,” he says.

‘However, the real turning point came when I moved to Australia. It was there that I decided to turn my passion for fragrances into a career, and that’s when Glasshouse Fragrances was born.’

What are the three candles that you always have in your home regardless of the season?

1. Florence forever: For the way it comforts and envelops you, like a big, cozy powdery floral hug.

2. Sunsets in Capri: Summer seems to last a little longer with the spicy aroma of tangerine and peach lasting longer than the sun.

3. Midnight in Milan: For the way it makes you feel powerful and sexy while transporting you to one of the most inspiring cities in the world, leaving behind a silage of rose and saffron.

The A Tahaa Affair soy candle (pictured in purple) is by far the best seller and is often sold out in certain regions.

What is the perfect scent to give as a gift?

When it comes to giving candles, I always opt for fresh, well-balanced scents, something that everyone likes.

Citrus and fresh notes are always a safe bet, which is why I often choose our Amalfi Coast or Sea Mist candles. They are refreshing and uplifting, making them perfect for any occasion.

Which candle runs out more than any other?

Our A Tahaa Affair The soy candle is by far our best-selling product and is often sold out in certain regions.

People just love it – it’s a perfect balance of sweet and warm, and it has a huge following. We put a lot of time, care and love into what we do, and it makes us very proud to see that people love the products.

The other best-selling candles are Kyoto in Bloom and One Night in Rio.

How do you come up with such unique scents?

I have the privilege of working with an incredible team of perfumers and our process of creating unique scents begins with a lot of creativity and exploration. Our goal is to create fragrances that are not simply ordinary, but truly inspire and transport our customers.

For us, it’s not just about the scent itself, but the experience it evokes. Above all, we are committed to ensuring that our fragrances perform exceptionally well in all formats.

Our goal is to satisfy even the most discerning fragrance lover, ensuring that every candle, diffuser or product delivers quality and impact.

What has been your biggest business challenge so far?

Perfecting the craftsmanship of our products. While many brands in our space outsource production to contract manufacturers, we have made the conscious decision to produce all of our candles and diffusers ourselves.

It’s been a long journey and honing this skill over the years has come with its challenges, but I’m delighted to say we’ve finally achieved the quality we set out to create.

I honestly have not found any candle or diffuser that matches the quality of Glasshouse Fragrances; It’s something we’re incredibly proud of.

What is your advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those looking to enter the consumer market?

Stay true to what you believe in and never underestimate the power of patience.

Building a brand takes time and you have to be prepared to face difficult times.

Surround yourself with great people, stay focused, and be prepared to adapt when necessary.