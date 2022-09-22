The secret to carry-on only travel revealed as airport chaos continues

The trend has caught on after global airport chaos and lost luggage

A travel expert has revealed exactly how to embrace the ‘hand luggage only’ luggage trend as unprecedented airport chaos continues to affect holidaymakers.

The trend has taken hold following a huge rise in lost or delayed luggage – with many seasoned travelers claiming it’s the only way to ensure you’re not separated from your bags when going on holiday.

The baggage crisis began in 2021 after global travel restrictions began to be lifted, and has only worsened since then with up to 30 percent of travelers experiencing lost or delayed baggage.

Flight Centre's Corporate Traveler Global Managing Director Tom Walley has shared his top tips for getting everything you need in your cabin luggage

Speaking to FEMAIL, Tom Walley from Flight Centre’s Business travelers division revealed how business and leisure travelers alike can cram everything they need into their hand luggage.

He predicts chaos will continue until the end of the year ‘at least’ as ‘airports around the world slowly return to normal levels of efficiency’.

But also believes that most travelers can go without checked luggage if they pack well.

One of the most important things to consider is the baggage allowance for your flights – some airlines allow customers to have a large cabin bag as well as a personal bag.

Others only allow one bag or weigh the personal bag, which can put customers over the limit.

The smallest, typical handbag is 55 cm by 35 cm by 20 cm and about 7 kg.

Tom’s tips below take into account the minimum size allowed on domestic and international flights.

You should always try to take 20 percent of your luggage out after you’ve chosen what you want to bring

1 – Book a hotel with a good range of facilities

Shampoo, conditioner and skin care can take up a lot of space and may conflict with your airline’s ‘liquid allowance’. Booking a hotel with a good selection of products means you don’t have to shop for necessities when you land.

2 – Slim down on technology

Take an ultra-slim, lightweight laptop or tablet with you on your journey. If you need to take printed presentation documents, contracts, training manuals or other files, consider digital copies – stored on a device, USB or in the cloud – and arrange to have them printed at your destination hotel. Kindles are another storage idea for reading materials on your flights. They are ideal for storing large files and weigh no more than 188g, with a charge that can last for weeks.

3 – Pack items for multiple purposes

Pack business clothes that can transition into casual wear, and stick to neutral colors that can adapt well to different situations. Consider taking loungewear that can be worn on international flights and for sleeping. Packing three tops for each bottom can also help you transition the same items from day to night and work to leisure.

4 – Don’t waste space

When packing, cleverly place smaller valuables inside other items. For example, jewelry or phone chargers can be stored in shoes or coat pockets. Roll the garment tightly to provide more compact packing and prevent wrinkling. However, some experienced travelers prefer to fold clothes and prevent creasing by placing tissue paper between each fold to ensure things stay neat.

5 – Wear bulky clothing on board

Heavy and bulky items such as jackets, jeans and hiking boots take up too much space and weigh too much to carry in your hand luggage. If you are going to bring these things with you, it is a good idea to wear them on the plane. Another smart space saver is to place loose items such as wallets, passports and pens in your jacket pockets, provided they have a secure zipper. Many flights have hooks on seats for passengers to hang up jackets.

Baggage allowances differ from airline to airline – with the limit image above being among the most conservative

6 – Reduce your luggage by 20 percent

Once you’ve planned what you want to take, try to reduce it by 20 percent – this will give you room to add more items later, including souvenirs.

7 – Buy more hand luggage

Many airlines allow you to buy extra hand luggage, which allows a maximum of 14 kg on board. This is a great option for people who struggle to pack light, have multiple events or destinations, and don’t want to risk losing anything on their trip. He notes that buying extra luggage online is always cheaper and can be very expensive at the airport.