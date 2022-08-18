The secret to Apple’s success isn’t demand, it’s supply

I tried to buy a HomeKit lock this week. I could not do it.

The Schlage Encode Plus received good reviews when it was released in March. It supports Apple’s Home Key feature, which uses the same NFC technology used by Apple Pay to make your Apple Watch or iPhone tap the keyboard to unlock it.

It is not in stock. Like they were there in March, and every time I’ve looked in between. It turned out that due to supply chain issues and chip shortages, Schlage was only able to make a small number available at launch, and they all sold out right away. Schlage says more will be available soon, and in fact I’ve had reports that some of them briefly appeared on various home improvement sites before selling out again, presumably bought by people who will mark them up and re-sell them elsewhere.

And I had this thought that whenever I have cash in my pocket and ready to buy a tech product, how come Apple, the makers of arguably the most popular consumer technology product in the world, can announce a new iPhone , take orders and then give customers a pretty good idea of ​​when that iPhone will arrive? And how come so many other companies just can’t?

The thrill of the hunt

I don’t mean to beat up Schlage. It has clearly been bitten by the same crisis that has delayed the delivery of just about every tech product out there, and it doesn’t have the ability to sell products directly. It has to rely on sending its locks to the sales channel — places like Home Depot and Lowes — and then watch those companies ship them to stores or put them in their online store warehouse and watch them sell out immediately.

It’s frustrating. It is bad for people who want to buy the products. And what’s worse, it encourages bad behavior which is those people who buy the locks to flip them over and resell them for a profit.

But we are talking about a lock here. How much demand in the gray market could there be, and how long could it really last? Schlage will probably be able to balance their lock between supply and demand within a few months. Instead, imagine a product that had greater appeal, something like a game console.

l to do intended to beat up Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. They’re grown-up companies that wear big boy pants, and yet they continue to sell their game consoles like they’ve never been out of diapers.

If you’ve ever tried to buy a PlayStation or Xbox or Switch, you’ve probably experienced the nightmare: the consoles go in and out of stock ridiculously fast. There are Twitter accounts to warn potential buyers of new stock and bot farms that constantly reload pages to see if there is stock. All that stuff exists for the collectibles and fashion market, of course, but these are computers. They are not collectible or fashionable. They are mass produced units. And yet the quest to get one drives normally adults to act like they’re buying the last can of beans made before the zombie apocalypse.

Oh well! What can they do? Global demand, worldwide shipping, it’s all very complicated and they try their best. This is how it should be done. Maybe treat it like a meta game! It’s the game you have to play to be able to play other games! Anyway, it’s not like there’s a better way to do a global rollout of tech products.

Tim Cook smiles

Except we know there’s a better way. It’s Apple’s way. In the world of Apple, people are told that the iPhone will go on sale on a certain day. It’s going on sale. The sooner you receive your order, the sooner you can get one, but the company will take your credit card anyway and give you a ship date that’s somewhere between accurate and a little conservative.

Yes, there are quirks in the way Apple does it. The company tends to reserve a certain number of devices and ship them directly to stores. If you order a product from Apple’s site and are not happy with your product’s shipping date, sometimes visiting an Apple Store on the day of release or shortly thereafter may result in that product appearing.

But more generally, Apple does all the little things right. Before even announcing its products, it has assembled those devices in factories and built up enough inventory to at least somewhat meet initial orders. It makes an announcement and tells people when orders are accepted. It opens the gates and starts accepting orders. And in the end it will ship the orders when it promised.

It does this with all its products, but even if we push the difficulty all the way to the iPhone… the principle still holds. Frankly, it makes game console makers look like amateurs. Compared to Apple, they are.

Submit Tim Cook

Apple wasn’t always this good. Early iPhone sales days were long lines at several stores. Apple has learned lessons from that, including a strong preference for direct shipping over store purchases.

Before Steve Jobs returned to Apple, the company also had no eye for supply and demand – and would make too many Macs, which would go unsold and eventually be written off and landed in a landfill. When Jobs returned, he realized his company had to be more efficient if it was to survive. He found an executive who had the skills to get the supply chain going and build a system so efficient, from factory to online store to delivery, that we’re all going to freak out like the Mac model we want for a month. not shipped to us or two, as happened this summer.

That director was Tim Cook, and now he runs the whole show. Is it any wonder that Apple is good at this? I don’t think it is. But then I look around at just about every other company and realize that not only is Apple good at this, but almost everyone else seems to be terrible at it.