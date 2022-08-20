The Secret Sneaker Store: Pharmacist is set to turn over $20M of sneakers

An ex-pharmacist who quit his job at Chemist Warehouse will make $20 million in sales in the next 12 months after opening a designer sneaker store with more than 10,000 pairs of shoes.

Melbourne-based Edwin Low bought what he thought were a “rare” pair of sneakers for $500 from a seller in a Facebook group, but felt “defeated” when he opened the box to discover the footwear was fake.

“The seller had a legit Facebook profile, but when I tried to get my money back, he immediately blocked me,” he told FEMAIL.

“I quickly told my friends and was shocked when they said that almost everyone who buys sneakers on social media would eventually run into a scammer.”

After that experience, in 2017 the now 31-year-old launched the Secret Sneaker Store – an outlet that protects customers from buying fake sneakers online and allows them to choose from over 1,000 limited-edition styles from Yeezys to Jordans and Nikes.

“My very traditional Malaysian parents thought I was crazy to give up my regular job at Chemist Warehouse to pursue my dream of opening a sneaker store,” said Edwin.

He used all of his savings by working as a student pharmacist, Uber driver and Airtasker to move lawns to keep the business going.

“My parents still think I’m crazy – but at least they brag to their friends now that I’m successful and crazy!” said Edwin.

Before launching the brand, Edwin admitted that he had “no money” because he was fresh out of college.

“I calculated that I would need at least 400 pairs of shoes to start with, so instead of buying inventory, I thought, why not try and find a way to help people sell sneakers,” he said.

“But I wasn’t sure if this concept would work or not and hired a few people to help collect sneakers from friends and family.”

Since 2017, the 31 employees have verified more than 100,000 pairs of limited-edition sneakers, and prices range from $150 to $14,500 for a pair of Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1

The Secret Sneaker Store: The Facts Are the sneakers authentic? Yes, all items come with a 100% authentic guarantee and have a heat resistant SSS authenticity label. SSS has extensive experience in legitimately checking Yeezys, Supreme, Air Jordans and many other streetwear brands through the 7-point authentication process to ensure that SSS only offers the real thing to its customers and nothing else! Are they new or used? SSS online only sells 100% new items. All items mentioned are in pristine condition. I see 2 items with the exact same style and size but different price, why the price difference? SSS is a consignment store and prices are set by sellers, so sometimes there are different prices for the same items. What is shipment? Shipment is a business model in which a retailer, also known as a consignee, agrees to pay a seller or sender for goods after the item is sold. Consignment companies are typically stores that specialize in a particular type of consumer product. The consignment company accepts items for sale and agrees to pay the seller a percentage of the proceeds if and when the goods are sold.

Another challenge in building a business from scratch was reputation, as Edwin knew it would be difficult for customers to trust his brand with their expensive sneakers to start with.

From there, he opened a pop-up store for a week to test the concept after getting sneakers from sellers — and it was a huge success.

“People were queuing up to buy and sell shoes, and sometimes before we could even put the sneakers on the shelf, customers would ask us about the size and if they could buy it,” he said.

From that week alone, he spent $16,000, which was huge at the time.

This is how you recognize a fake designer sneaker: Always check the: – quality of the stitching – if the color doesn’t seem right – the smell – if the number on the shoe matches the box

Today, the Secret Sneaker Store occupies three locations in Melbourne, Sydney and Chadstone.

In addition to the staff, the store uses technology called “sneakerbotters” to not only confirm the sneaker’s authenticity, but also determine how much the shoes will sell for.

The store also has about 700 resellers per month

When asked how to determine if a sneaker is authentic or fake, Edwin said there are usually a few key indicators — although this always changes as scammers keep up with the design tweaks.

Edwin said the details his team is always looking for are differences in color tones, quality of the stitching, the smell and whether the number on the shoe matches the box.

“It’s a real cat-and-mouse game because the scammers also stay informed about the changes to the shoes,” he says.

In the store, customers can browse from hundreds of products from Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, Fog Essentials and New Balance.