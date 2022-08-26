The Secret Service seizes $286 million in COVID-19 relief funds obtained with fake identities

<!–

The Secret Service announced Friday that it had recovered $286 million in Covid-19 relief funds obtained by impostors using false identities.

It brings the total to a whopping $1.4 billion from more than 3,850 pandemic fraud investigations.

The latest catch came from an investigation by the Orlando office. It targeted people who used stolen or fraudulent credentials to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, a COVID aid program designed to support small businesses.

The agency worked with Green Dot to identify approximately 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million associated with the accounts.

“This is an important step in returning stolen money to the American people,” said Kevin Chambers, director of COVID-19 fraud enforcement at the Department of Justice.

“This attempted confiscation and those to come are an immediate and necessary response to the unprecedented scale and scope of pandemic aid fraud.”

In March, the Government Accountability Office reported that while agencies were able to distribute COVID-19 relief funds quickly, “the trade-off was that they lacked systems to prevent and identify payment errors and fraud,” due in part to “financial management weak points.

On Friday, the Secret Service returned approximately $286 million in fraudulently obtained economic damage disaster loans to the Small Business Administration

The money was intended to help small businesses survive the pandemic

David Smith, deputy director of the U.S. Secret Service Office of Investigations, said that by helping return more than $2 billion in stolen funds over the past 30 months, the agency had demonstrated its commitment to helping companies strengthen.

“The Secret Service is committed to protecting the integrity of the country’s financial systems against fraud and holding those responsible for their criminal activities accountable,” he said.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed two bipartisan bills to tackle fraudulent criminal acts in the context of pandemic relief programs.

Both laws extend the term that prosecutors have to prosecute individuals who have committed fraud through the Paycheck Protection Program or Covid-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, extending the statute of limitations for criminal and civil enforcement against a borrower to 10 years.

It comes after warnings that not enough was done to ensure the money went where it was needed.

In June, Democratic Representative James Clyburn blamed the Trump administration for the problems in the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, overseen by the US Small Business Administration, amid revelations that as much as 20% of the money – tens of billions of dollars – may have been awarded to fraudsters.

The Office of the Inspector General of the SBA has estimated that at least $80 billion distributed through the $400 billion EIDL program may have been fraudulent, largely in stolen identities scams.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn blamed the Trump administration for failing to take basic steps at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent fraud in a federal aid program designed to help small businesses

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (right) argued that Democrats are undermining the successes of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, implemented when former President Donald Trump was in office

Separately, the staff of the Clyburn’s House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a report Tuesday that found that about 1.6 million applications for the loans may have been approved without being evaluated.

Subcommittee staff found that those loans were approved in batches of up to 500 applications at a time.

The select subcommittee said Tuesday that more than $10 billion allocated under two massive corporate loan programs has been returned due to investigations and bank actions.

Federal prosecutors have indicted nearly 1,500 people for crimes related to fraud against the government over its business loans and enhanced unemployment insurance programs.

The government’s Pandemic Response Accountability Committee says inspectors general from several federal agencies have at least 1,150 ongoing investigations into fraud involving the various aid funds.

Officials say it could take years to fix all the problems.