The Saudi connection to 9/11: US judge ordered two members of royal family to answer questions

In the past two years, a US judge has ordered members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family to be questioned about the catastrophic terrorist attacks in 2001 that changed the course of US foreign policy forever.

Of the 19 hijackers that took over the commercial jets and crashed into the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, 15 were Saudi citizens.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the suicide bombing planned by the militant Islamist extremist network al-Qaeda. Many of their families are now part of a lawsuit seeking to link 9/11 to Saudi officials.

We look at the connections between the Saudi Arabian royal family and the 9/11 terror attacks, which changed the course of American history in the 21st century:

How many Saudis took part in 9/11?

While the Saudi government is not directly associated with the 9/11 attacks, 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens.

Apart from the 15 Saudi citizens, two came from the United Arab Emirates, one from Lebanon and one from Egypt.

The Saudi nationals who took part in the hijacking that hit the North Twin Tower were: Abdulaziz al-Omari, Wail al-Shehri, Waleed al-Shehri and Satam al-Suqami.

The second plane, United Flight 175, which hit the South Tower, carried three more Saudi nationals: Mohand al-Shehri, Hamza al-Ghamdi and Ahmed al-Ghamdi.

Saudi prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud (pictured) — who was the US ambassador to the kingdom — had a man on his payroll whom the FBI thought had a “50/50 chance” of having “advanced knowledge” of America’s most deadly terror attack

Mark Rossini, (pictured), an FBI counter-terrorism expert who worked for the CIA in 2001, tried to warn authorities in the summer months before the attacks that al-Qaeda agents were in the US.

Omar al-Bayoumi (pictured) was a California-based Saudi spy who helped several 9/11 hijackers find housing in San Diego prior to the attacks. Bayoumi was on the payroll of Saudi prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud – who was the US ambassador to the kingdom

The American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon, consisted of five Saudi men. They were: Hani Hanjour, Khalid al-Mihdhar, Majed Moqed, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Salem al-Hazmi.

United Flight 93, which eventually crashed in Pennsylvania, consisted of three Saudi men: Ahmed al-Haznawi, Ahmed al-Nami and Saeed al-Ghamdi.

FBI documents released last year claim that at least “a dozen” senior officials in the government were involved in supporting the hijackers.

The mastermind Osama bin Laden, who was behind the attacks, came from a prominent Saudi family and set up training camps in Afghanistan.

What is the Saudi connection to the terror attack?

There has long been conspiracy that there was a strong Saudi connection to the September 11 terror attacks.

A file revealed that California-based Saudi spy, Omar al-Bayoumi, helped several 9/11 hijackers find housing in San Diego.

More importantly, the declassified FBI document said there was a “50/50 chance” that he had “advanced knowledge” of America’s deadliest terror attack.

Bayoumi was on the payroll of Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, the United States ambassador to the kingdom.

And in turn, the ambassador had a good relationship with President George Bush himself, often visited the White House and was even nicknamed “Bandar Bush.”

Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, (left) who was also the US Ambassador, had a close relationship with President George Bush (center), frequenting the White House and even being nicknamed ‘Bandar Bush’

Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud (pictured) was one of those indicted, but as of September 2021, he has not yet testified.

The link was revealed in a classified 510-page FBI report written in 2017, released earlier this year.

This explosive potential connection was kept secret from congressional investigators, as well as from the more than 10,000 citizens who filed a federal lawsuit seeking to link the 9/11 terror attack to Saudi officials.

The report was kept secret by the FBI and the Justice Department until early 2022.

James Kreindler, one of the lead attorneys in a lawsuit filed by more than 10,000 victims and relatives of 9/11 against the Saudi government, said at the time, “It’s exactly what we said.

“High-level Saudi government officials were an integral part of the 9/11 attacks.”

Mark Rossini, an FBI counter-terrorism expert who worked for the CIA in 2001, tried to warn authorities in the summer months before the attacks that al-Qaeda agents were in the US.

His team, under Alec Station, did not tell the FBI when a team of terrorists entered the US in the months before 9/11. The information was only exchanged between the organizations several weeks before the attacks, when many of the conspirators had disappeared.

He told northjersey.com: “This latest report just shows what we always knew, but it took a disgusting 20 years to finally be revealed.”

The Saudi government denies involvement in the attacks.

What did the FBI conclude?

The FBI concluded that California-based spy Bayoumi regularly relayed intelligence findings to US Ambassador Bandar.

It said: “The information that AlBayoumi (sic) has obtained about persons of interest in the Saudi community in Los Angeles and San Diego and other matters, who met certain GIP intelligence requirements, would be forwarded to Bandar. Bander would then inform the BIP about matters that are important to the BIP for further investigation/examination or follow-up.’

Bayoumi met with two members of bin Laden’s terror organization in early 2000 as they prepared for the September 11, 2001 attacks. However, the report does not state whether that information was passed on to Bandar.

A total of 2,996 were killed in the terror attack that rocked the US and changed the course of US foreign policy forever.

Khalid al Mihdhar and Nawaf al Hazmi were both well-known al-Qaeda operatives before joining the 19 hijackers in the 9/11 attack. They traveled from Bangkok in Thailand to Los Angeles, where they met Bayoumi.

The two members Bayoumi met then traveled to New Jersey – where they met other 9/11 conspirators, opened bank accounts and rented cars.

The FBI has not concluded whether Bayoumi, now 63, ever knew that the two 9/11 attackers were leaving California for New Jersey.

Bander, now 73, lives in Saudi Arabia after working for the head of Saudi intelligence and the Saudi National Security Council.

Why have judges summoned Saudi princes?

In September 2020, two members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family were summoned to answer questions about the 9/11 attacks.

US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered Saudi Arabia to make the royal family, as well as other Saudi witnesses, including government officials, available for testimony.

Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud was among those indicted, but as of September 2021, he has not yet testified.