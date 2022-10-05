The Satanic Temple takes aim at Idaho, Indiana abortion bans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Religious organizations have long been involved in the debate over Idaho’s strict abortion laws, with Catholic priests, evangelical Christian groups and others often lobbying lawmakers and filing legal documents in support of abortion bans.

Now The Satanic Temple also weighs in. The Salem, Massachusetts-based group, which does not believe in a literal Satan but describes itself as a “non-theistic religious organization,” sued Idaho in federal court late last week for the state’s abortion bans being a violation of the law. rights of members who may wish to practice the “abortion ritual” of the temple.

“Our members have a genuine religious belief that they can and should have an abortion,” W. James Mac Naughton, the attorney representing The Satanic Temple, said in a telephone interview Wednesday. The organization filed similar lawsuits last month in Indiana and Texas last year, and Mac Naughton said he wouldn’t rule out further lawsuits in other states.

Forcing people to adhere to one religious belief — that life begins at conception — and denying them the right to practice another — that everyone has the right to rule over their own bodies — violates religious freedom, he said .

“Abortion is hard enough, but it just becomes inextricably intertwined with religious beliefs,” Mac Naughton said.

Named TST in the lawsuit, the Satanic Temple is separate from the Church of Satan, which was founded in the 1960s. Founded in 2013, the Satanic Temple advocates secularism and views Satan as a literary figure that serves as a metaphor for defending personal sovereignty against religious authority.

The religious teachings of the Satanic Temple include the belief that people should have control over their own bodies, that the freedoms of others should be respected, and that scientific facts should not be distorted to fit personal beliefs.

The organization also has something it calls a “satanic abortion ritual,” which involves the process of a person reminding themselves that their body is intact, undergoing the abortion, and then reciting a personal affirmation.

In the lawsuit, the organization says some of its members in Idaho are “involuntarily pregnant women.” Every woman has title to her own womb, the organization said, and that right — including the ability to remove a “protected unborn child” from the womb — cannot legally be taken by the state without compensation.

The temple also states that Idaho involuntarily subjects pregnant women to involuntary servitude by forcing them to supply an embryo or fetus with oxygen, nutrients, antibodies, body heat, and other services during pregnancy. Finally, the organization claims that the state is unfairly discriminating against many pregnant people by allowing abortions only to those who have been victims of rape or incest, and not to those who have become pregnant by accident.

Idaho Attorney General’s spokesman Scott Graf declined to comment on the lawsuit because the office has a policy against commenting on pending lawsuits.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 21 states, including Idaho, Indiana and Florida, have passed laws that reverse government interference with religious freedom.

The laws are not identical, but they often state that governments must not interfere with an individual’s ability to exercise religious freedom without an overriding government interest. Where there is a compelling reason, the interference with the person’s religious freedom must be carried out in the least restrictive manner.

Spiritual Beliefs About Abortion and Other Reproductive Health Problems are often nuanced, however, even within individual religious groups. The ACLU also sued in Indiana last month, saying that the abortion ban violates Jewish theological teachings and the theology that allows abortions in some circumstances by Islamic, Episcopal, Unitary Universal and Pagan religions.

In June, a synagogue sued over Florida law bans many abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and says the law prohibits Jewish women from practicing their faith without government intervention.

