Hard footwear will renew your autumn wardrobe without having to buy lots of new clothes.

If you’re looking for shoes and boots that are comfortable to walk in because they’re made with a woman’s foot in mind, but also seriously plush and just the right amount of glam, check out the latest Sarah Flint footwear collection.

Add some extra glamor to your autumn wardrobe in Sarah Flint Visions of Vienna collection that feature sumptuous jacquards, rich textures and eye-catching embellishments

Sarah Flint shoes and boots have been worn by some of the world’s most effortlessly chic celebrities, including Margot Robbie and Meghan Markle, and the brand’s new Visions of Vienna the range has just enough detail worthy of A’list red carpets mixed with everyday heel heights and cushioned footbeds.

Inspired by Vienna’s rich architecture and famous works of art, the new season’s shoes and boots feature sumptuous jacquards, rich textures and eye-catching embellishments

Last season’s dress and those wide leg trousers that you have left over from last year will look completely different and fresh when worn with footwear like this. Here are seven of our favorites from Visions of Vienna collection.

With a slight heel, these are just enough to help you walk taller and get better posture without feeling tight or restrictive The toe box is wide for even more comfort, and an internal elastic panel can accommodate different calf sizes Store

Can you ever stomach a bit of crocodile print for glamour? These have the practical leather to survive the autumn wind and rain mixed with the devil can worry attitude crocodile. The crocodile makes them extra versatile and they would look just as good with jeans as they would with a maxi skirt or tailored trousers Store

The ultimate in day-to-night footwear, these are light enough to walk around the office and dressy enough to keep up with any event after dark. Suede material adds a touch of extra class, while a small heel is better for your posture and foot health than full flats Store

Looking for a killer heel to lift your legs and help you get in? There are several 100 mm styles in the new Visions of Vienna collection. However, the Glen Check textile has to be a standout favorite as it is so unlike any other footwear on the market. There is little chance that you will come across another person wearing the same footwear Store

The lining and insole of the Sachetto are stitched together for a flexible and lightweight fit. They are firmer than ballet shoes, but more flexible than loafers, so your feet feel both happy and supported. There’s even 3mm of extra padding on the footbed, which you’ll be grateful for on long days Store

Opulent and elegant, these pumps will be a closet favorite for years. Not only are they suitable for autumn to dress up office wear, but they are also perfect for the Christmas party season. You will get a lot of use out of these. Store