The Sandman’s Comic-Con trailer teases Endless possibilities

Although the first glimpses of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s the sandman were already promising, it was hard to get a sense of just how much the show would lean on the graphic novel’s focus on the macabre. Along with teasing some of the more dazzling moments that will take shape the sandmanIn its first season, a new trailer from San Diego Comic-Con also reveals just how dark the series is going to get.

the sandmanThe latest Morpheus / Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) trailer shows once again that he has been freed from captivity by mortals and must be retrieved to restore himself to his former power. Some of the sandman will seemingly follow as Dream tracks down some sacred magical items and returns to the Dreaming – a realm of dreams ruled over. But the new trailer also shows how Dream and Dreaming Librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) must also search for escaped nightmares like the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and battle familiar demons like Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie.)

It’s still hard to say how many Dream’s siblings Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park) will star in the sandmanthe core story. However, their presence along with Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) immediately gives the trailer a sense of scale – one that will hopefully be consistent throughout the show when the sandman will be released on Netflix on August 5.