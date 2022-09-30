The Sanderson sisters’ cottage from Hocus Pocus is available to rent on Airbnb for only $31 a night

<!–

The Sanderson sisters’ iconic Hocus Pocus cabin is available to rent on Airbnb, and it’ll only set you back $31 a night.

Fans of Disney’s beloved Halloween movie will have the opportunity to stay in a recreation of the house Winnie, Mary and Sarah lived in this spooky season, complete with cabinets full of ingredients to brew your own potions, a huge cauldron , and even the legendary book of spells that wreaked havoc on Salem throughout the movie.

“It’s all a bunch of Hocus Pocus at the Sanderson Sisters’ Cabin, where, for the first time, guests can go wild this Halloween season when the captivating and captivating trio invite guests to get into the Halloween spirit with a overnight stay at the scene of his intrigue,’ says a press release about it.

‘Wooden boards groan under the weight of curious cats and cupboards filled with owl blood and red grass (and even a hair from Winifred’s head) await those who dare to explore the dark corners of the cabin.’

Guests can also look forward to “tasting the enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief.”

Located in Danvers, Massachusetts, a 17-minute drive from the town of Salem, where the movie was made and where the infamous witch trials took place between 1692 and 1693, the house appears to have been “frozen in time for 300 years.” ‘ and ‘untouched by time’, according to the list.

Other amenities include an on-site concierge, who will “ensure a comfortable stay” by “showing you around and arranging meals.”

However, there is no bathroom inside the cabin, so guests will have to use a ‘modern loo’ located ‘just a few steps from the house’ when they need to go.

Other amenities include an on-site concierge, who will "ensure a comfortable stay" by "showing you around and arranging meals."

It will be available for two guests on October 20 for one exclusive night. You can request to book your stay from October 12 at 1 pm

The riveting Airbnb stay comes to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, which hit the Disney+ streaming service on September 30.

The second film sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy return as the devious Sanderson sisters, for another magical adventure.

“Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world,” reads a synopsis.

“We all know that the story of the Sanderson sisters might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor might our shenanigans,” Najimy said in a statement.

“What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic venue for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”