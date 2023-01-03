The Samsung phone technology update wipes users’ phones

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Samsung users are being warned not to update their phone’s software after thousands of Aussies had nothing but a blank screen.

Concerns about Samsung’s latest routine update are mounting as smartphone owners said their phones were “wiped” shortly after running the software.

Angry customers lined the streets outside Samsung’s customer service center in Adelaide on Tuesday demanding their phones be repaired.

Thousands of Samsung users have nothing but a blank screen after performing a routine software update from the tech giant

Due to the faulty update, phones are stuck on the splash screen with the Samsung logo and the only way to fix the glitch is a factory reset.

A factory reset means that valuable photos, contacts, work and data that have not been backed up will be erased from the device and lost forever.

An unlucky Samsung user has been unable to access her phone since New Year’s Day as service centers were closed over the long weekend.

New Years Day I woke up and it said there was an update available so silly I did and that’s all I got [blank Samsung screen] since then,” she said 7News.

‘I lose a lot of photos, especially of the grandchildren, and contacts. I’ll have to trace all my contacts again.’

Another upset Samsung customer said she lost a year’s worth of memories after accidentally updating the software on her phone.

“Since I’m not super tech savvy, unfortunately I didn’t back anything up,” she said.

“So I lose all my photos from 2022 because I take everything on my phone these days.”

The faulty update leaves phones stuck on the boot screen with the Samsung logo and the only way to fix the glitch is a factory reset – meaning anything not backed up will be lost (photo, frustrated customer outside of Samsung Service center in Adelaide)

Tech expert Richard Pascoe said the software glitch came at the worst time for the tech giant.

“Worst timing ever for the company, I think Samsung will be discouraged by this,” Pascoe said.

“We now expect a brand new premium Samsung phone every week and when things like this happen, people lose faith in that brand.”

“Don’t do that update now, wait until we can confidently tell you to do that.”

Samsung Australia told Daily Mail Australia it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, claiming only Samsung users in South Australia are affected.

“Samsung has received reports from customers about an issue updating their phones,” Samsung said.

“At this time, these reports are only from customers in South Australia.

“We will continue to investigate this matter.”

The tech giant is urging any customer who has performed the update and is experiencing the outage to contact their local Samsung service center.

Notifications for the latest software update are still being sent to Samsung users across the country despite reports of the outage.