The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may still appear, with a new chipset inside

The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE trail had gone pretty cold, as it didn’t show up in 2022 and all – but the latest rumors coming out of the rumor mill suggest that the phone is indeed on its way and packs a newly developed chipset.

This comes from @RGcloudS (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via Notebook check (opens in new tab)): this is a source we haven’t heard much from in the past, so keep that in mind. The tipster says the Galaxy S22 FE will launch in 2023, replacing the mid-range Galaxy A74 in Samsung’s lineup.

It will apparently be powered by a brand new Exynos 2300 chipset developed by Samsung itself, although other sources have suggested that the Exynos 2300 won’t appear in mass-produced devices for the foreseeable future.

And also a tablet

If the rumor is correct, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could show up at a second Unpacked launch event, scheduled alongside the one we’re expecting as early as February for the grand reveal of the Galaxy S23 flagship phones.

The same source also suggests we’ll see a slimmed-down FE version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, using the same Exynos 2300 chipset. This isn’t the first we’ve heard about this new tablet, although we were expecting it sometime this year.

There’s been a lot of uncertainty over whether or not we’ll see an FE version of the Samsung Galaxy S22, and while nothing’s official yet, it looks like fans of this budget series have something to look forward to once again.

Analysis: back on again off

The FE or Fan Edition of Samsung’s flagship phones is something of a tradition: both the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offered smartphone buyers decent specs without a huge price tag, which is always a winning combination.

However, the Galaxy S21 FE arrived later than expected – January 2022, some 15 months after its predecessor – and we’ve heard a lot of rumors that Samsung had decided to discontinue the FE line, drawing comparisons to the cancellation of the Galaxy Note -series.

When the usual signs of an upcoming smartphone (such as database model numbers) failed to appear, it seemed that the Galaxy S22 FE was destined to never appear. It may even be that we were just looking for those signs too early.

It was even said that the Galaxy S21 FE would not see the light of day, adding further doubts about a successor. However, the Galaxy S22 FE could become a staple in Samsung’s 2023 phone range – if the price is right, of course.