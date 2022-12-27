The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may still appear, with a new chipset inside

Tech
By Jacky
The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may still appear, with a new chipset inside

The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE trail had gone pretty cold, as it didn’t show up in 2022 and all – but the latest rumors coming out of the rumor mill suggest that the phone is indeed on its way and packs a newly developed chipset.

This comes from @RGcloudS (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via Notebook check (opens in new tab)): this is a source we haven’t heard much from in the past, so keep that in mind. The tipster says the Galaxy S22 FE will launch in 2023, replacing the mid-range Galaxy A74 in Samsung’s lineup.

