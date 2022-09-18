The SA20 player auction: all you need to know

Cricket South Africa finally looks set to put their own T20 show on the road. Well, it’s not quite there yet and there is cause for concern when looking at the fate of the Global T20 League and the Mzansi Super League. This time, however, there are wealthy investors and in-demand players, and the tournament, called SA20, looks set to go well. Before that, there is a player auction. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Before anything else, where did the T from T20 go? Well, it sounds and looks different, and saves some space on the communication material. It doesn’t matter that much, does it? Anyway, if you’re really interested, SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith was quoted as saying it “shows our intention to be different”.

What is the format of SA20, what are the dates?

Six teams will play the first edition of the tournament: MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The tournament will be held in a January-February 2023 window and will be spread across the six cities the teams represent: Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Pretoria and Gqeberha.

Wait! Something about those team names… I really couldn’t miss that. The teams belong to groups that own IPL teams. Some of them are expanding their businesses with franchises in CPL and also in the other new T20 league in UAE called International League T20 (ILT20). At SA20 they own all six teams – that’s quite something, isn’t it?

I also heard something about an auction. But isn’t that an IPL thing?

So yes. Maybe because the owners like the auction format that has been used to it for so long in IPL… It is 19th September, that is Monday, in the evening. In Cape Town.

Details, details… how many players and so on… A total of 533 players have been listed, but it is not certain that all will go under the hammer. You see, each team can have a maximum of 17 players. However, they have already signed a total of 23 players from a pool of 30 via a direct acquisition process before auction. They could choose a maximum of five players before the auction. Some of them have chosen only two, some all five. Incidentally, the limit of five could have a maximum of three abroad [non-South Africa] players, one South African international and one uncapped South African player.

How much money do the teams have? And what else do I need to know about the auction?

Franchisees are allowed to sign up to seven international players and ten South Africans in their 17s with a view to fielding a maximum of four overseas players in the XI – the same rule as in the IPL. Of the 533 players who will be part of the auction, 248 are South Africans.

As for the base prices of the players, the top three in the auction are: Rand 1,750,000 (approx. USD 100,000), Rand 1,700,000 (approx. $97,000) and Rand 850,000 (approx. $48,000). Of the 248 South Africans in the auction, 11 have set themselves the highest base price – such as West Indies’ Jayden Seales and Odean Smith from the overseas players – while a total of 52 cricketers – including big South African names such as Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi – have lowest of top-three base prices.

The franchises have a combined purse of US$2 million and can buy as many players as they want up to the maximum limit of 17. The money available to them in the auction will be based on what is left of the wallet after pre-auction signatures.

So who are the 23 players that have been selected so far?

Just take a look at this graphic below – it has it all.

What about the tournament and schedule?

A total of 33 matches are played in the tournament. All teams must play each other twice – on a home-and-away basis – with two semi-finals and the final to follow. However, the complete schedule has not yet been released by the CSA.

One last thing – isn’t the UAE league also in January-February? Yes. The SA20 will take place in the same period as the ILT20, and also clash in parts with the BBL in Australia and the BPL in Bangladesh. Player availability can be an issue in some cases. Rashid Khan and Liam Livingstone, for example, will only be available for part of the BBL because they had first signed with the SA20.