The Russian sausage tycoon’s friend died of a heart attack caused by a “binge of alcohol and drug overdose”

The friend of a Russian sausage magnate who apparently jumped from the roof of a hotel in India has died of a heart attack linked to drug abuse and excessive alcohol consumption, a local police chief insisted.

Vladimir Bydanov, 61, died in hospital after suddenly falling ill. Indian police insisted that he died of a heart attack, possibly caused by alcohol and drug use.

Billionaire Pavel Antov, a lawmaker from the pro-Putin United Russia party, was celebrating his upcoming 66th birthday in Rayagada when he was found dead in a pool of blood outside a luxury hotel on Saturday.

But the mysterious fall occurred just two days after his travel companion, 61-year-old Vladimir Bydanov, died in hospital after falling suddenly ill.

“All possible angles regarding the death of two Russian citizens are being checked,” regional police chief Rajesh Pandit told the AFP news agency last night.

“So far, it seems that Antov accidentally fell off the hotel terrace,” he said, before adding Bydanov’s death. It was likely caused by drunkenness and a possible drug overdose, although Indian authorities are still awaiting autopsy results.

Police chief Pandit postulated that Antov may have committed suicide by jumping from the roof terrace of the Sai International Hotel in a fit of grief over the death of his partner Bydanov.

“He was probably distraught by the death of his friend and went to the terrace of the hotel and probably fell to his death from there,” the police chief said.

But the circumstances surrounding the couple’s death are far from conclusive.

Russian Consul General in Calcutta Alexei Idamkin told TASS that Antov “fell” out of a hotel window, rather than falling or jumping from the hotel roof.

“We are closely following the investigation and receiving all the information from the Odisha police,” the diplomat said.

Police said they were reviewing security camera footage, questioning hotel staff and awaiting final autopsy reports, but so far there was no indication that any crime had been committed.

Both bodies have already been cremated.

Antov, a parliamentarian in the legislative assembly of the Vladimir region near Moscow, was listed as Russia’s highest-earning elected official in 2019 by Forbes Russia, having earned £130 million that year.

The legislator made his fortune in the meat industry, having founded the ‘Vladimirsky Standart’ food processing company.

In June, Antov criticized the war and airstrikes in Kyiv as Russian “terror” that injured Ukrainian civilians.

He highlighted a Russian missile attack, saying: “A girl has been pulled from under the rubble, the girl’s father appears to have died.”

‘The mother is trying to be lifted out with a crane, she is trapped under a slab. In truth, it’s extremely difficult to call this anything other than terror.

But he quickly withdrew the comment and made a humiliating apology. stating that his social media post had been “an unfortunate misunderstanding” and a “technical error”.

He insisted that he “always supported the president” and “sincerely” backed the goals of Putin’s military operation, but was strongly disputed by local journalists.

The parliamentarian was traveling with the late Bydanov, as well as two other Russian citizens, named by the Indian times like Natalia Pansasenko, 44, and her husband Mikhail Turov, 64.

Diplomat Mr Idamkin said: ‘There was a tour group of four people staying at a hotel in Rayagada.

Antov’s death at the Sai International Hotel was confirmed by the deputy chairman of the Vladimir legislative assembly, Vyacheslav Kartukhin.

“As a result of tragic circumstances, our colleague, a successful businessman and philanthropist Pavel Genrihovich Antov, passed away,” his post read.

“On behalf of the deputies of the United Russia faction, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends.”

But the case of Antov and Bydanov is just the latest in a long line of Russian oligarchs and business magnates to meet a premature end since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Dmitry Zelenov, a real estate magnate, died on December 9 in the city of Antibes on the French Riviera.

The 50-year-old oligarch was out for dinner with some friends when he began to feel unwell and fell down a flight of stairs, sustaining serious head injuries, according to Russian news outlet Baza and local French outlet. Var Matin.

He was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him and his death was confirmed by the prosecutor of the nearby municipality of Grasse the next day.