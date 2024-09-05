The rugged Prince of Wales sports a beard on his first post-summer engagement after fans went crazy for his facial hair in THAT Team GB video

Prince William sported a beard today as he returned to royal duties after his summer break.

The Prince of Wales, 42, dedicated his first engagement to one of his most cherished causes when he visited the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, London.

The exhibition aims to bring to life the breadth and complexities of homelessness and help the public engage with and better understand the stories of those who have experienced the problem.

During his stay there, the heir to the throne met with artists who have contributed newly commissioned pieces to the exhibition, along with others with lived experience that has inspired some of the artworks.

Many royal fans will be delighted to see the return of his famous stubble, after many coveted his facial hair in a good luck video for Team GB last month.

Kate said: ‘From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.’

William looked rugged yet dapper in a formal suit as he met the artists behind the exhibition.

Created in collaboration between Homewards, Saatchi Gallery and Eleven Eleven Foundation, the exhibition showcases work by artists from the UK and abroad, providing a powerful platform for those directly affected by homelessness to share their stories through art.

A central aim of the Homewards programme, launched by The Prince and The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Royal Foundation in June 2023, is to change the narrative and challenge negative perceptions and stereotypes around homelessness.