The RSPCA’s desperate warning to pet owners not to give their dog these toxic Christmas leftovers

Knick-knacks, wrappers, and tinsel could also create intestinal blockages if digested.

Pet owners have received an urgent warning about what types of holiday leftovers are toxic to their dogs, and a trip to the vet’s ER will likely cost upwards of $1,000.

With new smells, tastes and other stimuli for dogs to investigate at this time of year, they often find themselves ingesting toxic food that has been dropped on the floor or given to them by owners.

But certain foods and other items associated with Christmas can lead to serious problems, such as stomach blockages during the holiday season.

‘Christmas is a time of giving, but many human foods can cause serious illness. So resist that pleading face and be careful when choosing which treats to give your pet,” advises the RSPCA NSW website.

Pet owners have been warned that ordinary Christmas leftovers could be seriously toxic to dogs, with a trip to the vet’s emergency room easily costing owners more than $1,000 (dog pictured in Christmas decorations)

Most dog owners know that chocolate is toxic to dogs, however other holiday leftovers such as cooked bones, fruit pies and Christmas pudding also pose a threat.

“Cooked bones are brittle and can lodge in your pet’s windpipe or stomach,” RSPCA NSW shelter manager Emily Smith told 7News.

“Chocolate, fruit tarts and Christmas pudding contain ingredients that are toxic to dogs.”

While ham, turkey, and chicken are safe for dogs to eat in small amounts, make sure the meat doesn’t have sides like gravy or glazes that often contain toxic ingredients like onions or garlic.

Alcohol also poses a risk to pets during the holiday period, as friends and family leave drinks unattended for dogs to investigate and possibly digest.

“Alcohol is another toxic ingredient that is rife at holiday parties, so be careful that your guests don’t leave glasses within reach of prying paws,” Smith said.

Foods like chocolate, fruit tarts, and salsa contain harmful toxins, while cooked bones are brittle and can lacerate the mouth and stomach (pictured, dog eating Christmas leftovers).

It’s not just food that can pose a threat to pets. Holiday decorations such as gift wrapping and ornaments should also be monitored.

‘[Ingesting] things like wrapping paper and decorations can cause intestinal obstructions, requiring emergency surgery,” Smith said.

RSPCA NSW advises pet owners not to leave tinsel or other shiny objects, such as Christmas lights, within the reach of pets, as they could create intestinal obstructions and other complications.

They also warn of “round, ball-shaped ornaments, which can break in your pet’s mouth, causing lacerations to the intestines and tongue.”