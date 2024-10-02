The Royal Family’s social networks receive ‘anti-Semitic’ and ‘disgusting’ comments after uploading a post to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

The Royal Family’s social media has been hit by “anti-Semitic” and “disgusting” comments after they uploaded a post to celebrate a Jewish holiday.

The post reads “Happy Rosh Hashanah,” the Jewish New Year holiday, and “Shanah Tovah,” which means “a good year.”

People have since commented on the post to criticize the Royal Family and criticize them for uploading it during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Reacting to the abuse, others backed the monarchy’s decision to support the Jewish holiday, with one writing: “Wow, very stupid and uneducated people here, this is not about Israel or Palestine, this is about a holiday for the Jewish people.”

Another said: ‘Look at the comments and tell me it’s not antisemitism! Shaná Tová, we are here to stay!’

The Royal Family posted on social media to celebrate the Jewish holiday

William and Kate in a recent video talking about the Princess of Wales’ cancer journey

Israel was attacked by a massive barrage of ballistic missiles by Iran overnight (pictured, missiles intercepted by Iran’s Iron Dome defense system)

A third added: ‘A Jewish holiday has nothing to do with a geopolitical conflict. Please let the Jewish people have a sweet new year without hateful comments!’

It comes as a defense chief today warned that Britain and the United States could be drawn into a wider war between Israel and Iran, as the world teeters on the brink of World War Three.

American and British warships are already in the region, and one of America’s most powerful aircraft carriers, the USS Harry S. Truman, is now crossing the Atlantic to bolster Western military strength in the region.

Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Tel Aviv overnight, in which some 180 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel, plunging the Middle East into chaos.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran’s leaders had “made a big mistake” and defiantly promised they would “pay” for their bombing.

Meanwhile, Iran threatened more “crushing strikes” against Israel, while Iranian-backed militias warned that US bases in Iraq would be attacked if the US joined any action against Tehran.

And as the crisis threatens to erupt, as Israel continues its bombing raids on Lebanon today, Admiral Lord Alan West, former head of the Royal Navy, feared that the rise in military aggression was reaching a dangerous stage.