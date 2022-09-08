The Royal Family head to Queen’s bedside in Balmoral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left for Scotland over reports of the Queen’s deteriorating health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were due to attend the Wellchild Awards in London tonight, but it’s been confirmed they’ve canceled their performance.

The prince was due to give a speech tonight at the awards ceremony, which honors the brave deeds of seriously ill children.

Prince Charles traveled by helicopter to Balmoral and is now believed to be with the Queen, along with his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would also travel to the Royal Highlands estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave town hall in Duesseldorf yesterday

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the 2018 Queen’s Young Leaders Awards ceremony

Any statement about the queen’s health is considered rare and suggests the situation is serious. It is also significant that all her immediate family is with her or on the road.

Concerned Britons have already gathered outside the gates of Balmoral to pray for Her Majesty and pay their respects.

Minutes before the statement, new Prime Minister Liz Truss received a note in the House of Commons briefing her on the development while revealing her plans to cut energy bills for the next two years.

The Prime Minister, who was sworn in by the Queen in Balmoral on Tuesday, tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned this lunchtime at the news from Buckingham Palace.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people in our UK – are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at the moment.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer wrote: “I am very concerned with the news of Buckingham Palace this afternoon, along with the rest of the country. My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone in the UK in hopes of her recovery.”

The Queen waits in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, on Tuesday. Today she is under the supervision of doctors over health concerns

A statement about the queen’s health is exceptionally rare and raises great concern

A sign declaring the cancellation of today’s Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

People gather outside Balmoral Castle after Buckingham Palace statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not visit the Queen this month on their European tour.

Yesterday they were in Dusseldorf, Germany, marking a year ahead of the next Invictus Games, where they were greeted by an exuberant crowd of Royalist enthusiasts, while today’s schedule was meant to focus on the Wellchild Awards.

The Duke has been patron of Wellchild since 2007.

The couple’s tour has been the subject of increasing speculation as to whether they would see other members of the royal family, particularly Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

A royal insider said the two brothers had only seen each other twice in 12 months.

Heir to the throne Charles is said to have made regular morning visits later in the summer to see his mother as she continued to struggle with her mobility, with the unscheduled visits being considered highly unusual.

The Queen missed the annual Braemar Gathering Highland Games last weekend, which she usually attends.

During her platinum anniversary celebrations, the Queen traveled to Buckingham Palace only twice, first for her Trooping the Color balcony performance and then for a post-pageant finale.

The Queen (pictured) recently received ‘unusual’ daily morning visits from the Prince of Wales

Royal experts say unscheduled visits between Prince Charles (pictured) and his mother are uncommon and usually arranged by domestic workers

The Queen has been staying in Balmoral since July 21, when she traveled to her highland estate for her summer holidays

She secretly spent a night in the hospital in October for tests and was ordered by doctors to rest for the next three months, missing the Memorial Sunday Cenotaph service and Cop26 talks about climate change.

The Queen caught Covid in February.

After experiencing mild cold symptoms, she said the virus made her “very tired and exhausted.”

The Queen is the only British monarch to have celebrated a Platinum Jubilee.

Her reign stretched from the post-war years to a new millennium and a radically changed 21st century.

In her twilight time she has put her affairs in order, using her jubilee message to support her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, once a royal mistress, as a future queen who will be crowned at the side of the Prince of Wales if he becomes king.

She also faced a series of royal problems in her anniversary year.

She stripped her son, the Duke of York, of his military roles, with Andrew giving up his HRH style before agreeing to pay millions to settle a civil assault case.

Her beloved wife, the Duke of Edinburgh, to whom she had been married for 73 years, died in April 2021.

Representatives of Harry and Meghan have been approached by MailOnline for comment, as well as the Wellchild Awards.