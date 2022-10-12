WhatsNew2Day
The rise of Lady Louise, the monarchy's 'secret weapon'

US
By Jacky

Lady Louise has shunned the limelight and taken a summer job at a garden center – but CHARLIE LANKSTON says it's the 18-year-old's time to shine

By Charlie Lankston For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:58, 12 October 2022 | Updated: 11:53, October 12, 2022

Lady Louise was once again in the spotlight at the funeral of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

And now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in America – and her uncle Prince Andrew is very unlikely to return to higher royal duties – she is being touted as the secret weapon of the downsized monarchy.

In this video profile we map the rise of Lady Louise.

