The number of homeowners has fallen by half a million over the past decade, while the number of people renting has risen by 1.3 million, new figures show.

Analysis of the 2021 Census by the Office for National Statistics showed that 15.5 million households owned their homes outright or with a mortgage. This was an increase from 15 million in 2011.

But as a percentage of the population, the number of homeowners fell from 64.3 percent to 62.5 percent over the past ten years.

At the same time, the number of households renting rose from 8 million to 9.3 million (34.3 percent to 37.3 percent).

An interactive map of the ONS shows homeownership rates were highest in the Home Counties and Midlands, with small enclaves in the north.

Social rents were highest in major cities, while private housing rentals were highest in London.

Nearly a million people live in homes without central heating Nearly a million people live in homes without central heating, the ONS revealed today. Some 367,000 households, 1.5 percent of the population, had no central heating in 2021. With the ONS saying that the average household consists of 2.4 people, this means that some 880,000 people use other means to keep their homes warm. Almost three quarters of the households (73.8 percent or 18.3 million) used gas central heating. Another 8.5 percent (2.1 million households) had two or more types of central heating and the same number had electric heating.

Within England, London had the lowest level of total home ownership (46.8 percent) of any region.

The capital also had the highest percentage of households renting privately (30 percent) or in the social housing sector (23.1 percent), the ONS found.

Total home ownership was higher than in Wales in two regions of England: the South East (67.1 per cent) and the South West (67 per cent).

However, Wales had a higher percentage of those who owned their homes outright (38 per cent) than any other English region.

The largest increase for all forms of housing occurred in households in a flat, maisonette or apartment.

In 2021, 21.7 percent (5.4 million) of households belonged to one of these households, compared to 21 percent (4.9 million) in 2011.

And the census revealed that more than 100,000 lived in caravans.

According to Census data, around 3.2 million people in England and Wales reported staying at a second address for more than 30 days in 2021.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 5.3 percent of the population spends time in second homes, such as vacation homes, residential addresses of students and partners.

The percentage of people using a second address has risen since 2011, when 2.9 million people, or 5.2 percent of the population, did so.

According to the latest figures, around 2.5 million ordinary residents of England and Wales have a second address within the UK and 736,000 have an outside address.

The most common second address types were the address of another parent or guardian, which would have been selected for children whose parents were living separately (used by 1.1 million people), student residences (used by 655,000), and vacation homes (used by 447,000).

The ONS highlighted the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the numbers.

For example, students are more likely to stay at home with their families for the entire academic year, rather than using a term-time address.

In 2011, 715,000 people had students’ residential addresses as their second address, and the decline likely reflects a pandemic effect, the ONS said.

The share of people using holiday homes has remained more or less stable since 2011, rising slightly from 426,000 to 447,000.

The number of reporters using an armed forces base as a second address has more than halved, from 73,000 in 2011 to 33,000 in 2021.

The number of people who used a different address when working away from home also fell from 253,000 in 2011 to 189,000 in 2021.

For the first time, the question also includes an option to use a partner’s address.

In 2021, 294,000 people indicated that they would use this type of second address.

A slightly higher percentage of ordinary residents in England used a second address (5.4 per cent) than in Wales (5.2 per cent).

Within England, London (6.0 per cent) and the South West (5.9 per cent) had the highest percentages of ordinary residents using a second address, while the West Midlands (4.5 per cent) had the lowest percentage.

Within Wales, Cardiff (10.5 per cent) and Ceredigion (10.2 per cent) had the highest percentages of ordinary residents using second addresses, while Blaenau Gwent (2.7 per cent) and Merthyr Tydfil (3.0 per cent) had the lowest percentages .

The local authorities with the highest percentage of people using a second address were Oxford (15.6 per cent), Cambridge (14.1 per cent) and Exeter (13.5 per cent).

In Wales, the borough with the highest share was Ceredigion (9.1 per cent).

These are all areas with colleges, so the high percentage of people with a second address likely reflects students with both a term-time address and a non-term-time address, according to the ONS.