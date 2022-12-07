The rise of Crocs: Why the once daggy and ‘uncool’ clogs are now adored by thousands

Adored by both Gen Z and A-list celebrities, Crocs has seen a surge in popularity since 2018 after 20 years on the market.

The brand’s Classic Clog was once labeled an ‘ugly’ shoe, but over the years the style has slowly transcended into street style, appearing on runways during Sydney Fashion Week.

Megan Welch, Crocs General Manager Asia Pacific, spoke to FEMAIL to discuss why the style has regained popularity among younger generations – and what saved Crocs from extinction.

To date, since 2002, Crocs has sold more than 850 million pairs of shoes and generated a staggering $2.3 billion in annual sales.

Celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have also been seen wearing the comfy clogs.

Megan Welch (pictured), General Manager of Crocs Asia Pacific, spoke to FEMAIL to discuss why the style has regained popularity among younger generations

The global ‘Come As You Are’ campaign, which started in 2017, focuses on individual expression and has been one of the key factors in helping Crocs transform from an ugly duckling to a swan.

‘I think [the popularity] is a combination of factors – one of which is that our Classic Clog is the best canvas for self-expression,” said Ms. Welch.

Using the Jibbitz shoe charms, customers can decorate and style their Crocs however they want.

“Our Jibbitz charms are an accessible form of personalization that you can change based on your mood, the season or when you get new ones – and it allows people to ‘come as they are’ through their Crocs,” said Ms. Welch.

It’s this authentic message and engaging activity that helped make the brand “cool” and take it to new heights – with A-list celebrities such as Post Malone, G-Flip and Questlove also previously sporting their own Crocs.

American musician Questlove wore a pair of gold Crocs on the 2021 Oscars red carpet with a black suit.

Instagram influencer Rowi Singh was also featured on the cover of Vogue India earlier this year as he donned a pair of Crocs with shorts and a tank top.

That said, there is no ‘wrong way’ to wear Crocs and there are no ‘style rules’.

Singer Post Malone was spotted wearing black Crocs (pictured, left). Instagram influencer Rowi Singh was also on the cover of Vogue India earlier this year, wearing a pair of Crocs with shorts and a tank top (pictured, right)

American musician Questlove (pictured) wore a pair of gold Crocs to the 2021 Oscars red carpet with a black suit

The best ways to style Crocs: Wear slim-cut pants to show off the shape of your Crocs Frame your Crocs with midi shorts, dresses and skirts Wear a hat to balance your big shoes Make sure your Crocs match the rest of your outfit Only keep your Crocs for casual outfits Source: Wikihow

“I think our brand has been polarizing since day one and we certainly embrace that, it keeps the conversation going and it really allows us to connect with consumers,” said Ms. Welch.

“Since our partnership with Christopher Kane in 2017, we’ve had some great collaborations reinventing ourselves in unexpected ways and bringing consumers to the brand who may not have considered us before.

“We’ve been very active in continuing that conversation, and I think the product resonates very well with the consumer.”

Crocs are best styled with jeans, slacks, casual outfits and a hat to balance out the chunky shoes.

Crocs are best styled with jeans, slacks, casual outfits and a hat to balance out the chunky shoes. To celebrate two decades of Crocs, the brand hosted a two-day event in Sydney on December 7-8 (Photo: Shoes at Croc Fest 2022)

To celebrate two decades of Crocs, the brand hosted a two-day event in Sydney on December 7-8.

Crocs Fest invites customers, media and influencers to ‘come as they are’, pick up a pair of Crocs and style them to your liking.

The December 7 event kicked off with a bang with guests flying through the doors from 12pm and the party continued until 7pm with DJ performances.