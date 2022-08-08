The Rise of Betting Apps in India

India’s love for sports translated to the rise of sports betting in the country. When it comes to this activity, the majority of sports punters are placing their bets online. Since India is a mobile country with over 740 million online mobile users, it’s indubitably that these punters are placing their bets with their smartphones or other mobile devices like tablets.

With the popularity of mobile betting, more and more online gambling operators are releasing betting apps to make the customer experience a whole lot better. Mobile users usually look for app versions of the websites that they frequent and this is also the case in sports betting.

Right now, it’s hard to say which casino and sports betting operator has the best betting app in India because there are so many of them. Betway, Bet365, 10CRIC, Parimatch, and Bet22 are just some of the most downloaded betting apps in the country right now.

How Mobile Technology Influenced India’s Way of Betting on Sports

India regulates gambling activities and only three states have legal gambling operations namely Goa, Sikkim, and Daman. But that doesn’t mean that Indians need to visit these places to be able to place their bets since the Public Gaming Act has no mention of online gambling.

That said, they can freely place their bets online without getting in any trouble. Of course, many prefer betting online instead of traveling to places where gambling is regulated. Why they are betting with their mobile devices lies in how the mobile market is also continuously rising in India.

Last year, it’s been reported that India now has over 1.2 billion subscribers. 750 million of this number are smartphone users and 740 million of them are online.

The country is also expected to be the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the next five years. Deloitte reported earlier this year that the smartphone users in the country could reach over 1 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2021 to 2026.

Higher internet adoption is expected to fuel demand for smartphones; this increased demand will be propelled by the need to adopt fintech, e-health, and e-learning,” said Deloitte’s recent report.

The high demand for mobile usage in the last few years is attributed to the launch of 5G. With better mobile internet connectivity, more people will go online in the coming years and this can be construed as more people betting on sports online with their mobile devices.

It makes a lot of sense for people to enjoy mobile betting. This is a convenient way to bet on sports any time and anywhere.

Aside from the rise of online mobile users, it’s generally advantageous to place mobile bets and even cheaper. No need to purchase a laptop or PC to participate in regular and live betting. As long as they can connect to the internet with a capable device, they’re good to place bets.

Another advantage of mobile betting right now is that many mobile gambling operators are also eager to promote their apps. They do this by offering exclusive promos and bonuses for mobile users.

Is Mobile Betting the Future?

On a global scale, many experts would agree that mobile is the future of online gambling. With India’s rising number of mobile users and love for gambling, this is undeniable.

integrate Online’s CEO and co-founder, Ebbe Groes, wrote about how mobile is at the forefront of the gambling industry.

“Considering the saturated online gambling market, mobile gaming is becoming that much more enticing to operators and players alike.

“If there was ever a time to enter the mobile gambling market, that time is now, as more and more people are accessing the internet using their smartphones and tablets and switching between mobile devices and PCs several times a day,” Groes wrote.

Groes also mentioned that more gambling competitive features and marketing incentives will be brought mobile. More gambling operators will also move into this medium to make sure that they can provide the consumers with a smoother and more interactive experience.

The CEO also wrote that online gambling operators should take advantage of this golden opportunity. True enough, many sports betting operators are starting to give mobile users more attention. Even if some of them don’t have dedicated mobile apps just yet, they at least make sure that their websites are also optimized for mobile usage.

So, is mobile the future of gambling in India? Based on numbers, it is beyond doubt and not only for India but also for the rest of the world.