‘The Rings of Power’: Who Is Galadriel’s Husband Celeborn and Where Has He Been?

Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Rings of Power.The last episode of The Lord of the Rings: The rings of power finally began to answer one of his greatest mysteries. As Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Theo (Tyru Muhafidin) as they make their way out of the newly founded land of Mordor in “The Eye”, revealing to the young lad that she has previously lost people in the war against evil. We all know she lost her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher), but then she drops a bomb on us – a “celebomb,” if you will, because the other person mentioned is none other than her husband, Celeborn. Viewers were curious and eager to find out how the Prime Video show would deal with this part of Galadriel’s past, and now it looks like we’re close.

So who is Celeborn and why did it take so long for his name to be mentioned? We have already seen him in other media, especially Peter Jackson‘s film trilogy, in which he was played by Marton Csokas and was always next to Cate Blanchett‘s Galadriel. Together they ruled the realm of Lothlórien and aided the Fellowship of the Ring in the battle against Sauron in the Third Age. But their story is more than that…

Celeborn and Galadriel in the Second Age

The couple met in the early First Age, when Finrod and Galadriel moved to the Elven Kingdom of Doriath. Celeborn was related to King Thingol, and that’s how they got to know each other. That’s pretty much all that’s known about them in this period of history.

In the second age, after the events of the War of Wrath and the Fall of Beleriand, Celeborn and Galadriel moved to Lindon, the seat of High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). Some time later they moved to the land of Eriador and in SA 750 they finally settled in Eregion, the seat of Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), lord of Elvensmeden. By this time they already had a daughter, Celebrían. During this time they were neighbors to Sauron himself, as he was disguised in his beautiful Elven form of Annatar and worked with Celeborn in forging the Rings of Power.

Centuries later, Galadriel would seek the passage from Moria, in the Dwarf Kingdom of Khazad-Dûm, to the other side of the Misty Mountains. Celeborn did not follow her, as he harbored a deep hatred for Dwarves because of Thingol’s death – the former king of Doriath was killed in a skirmish against a group of Dwarfs for a necklace in the First Age. Yes, a necklace. For that reason, Celeborn chose to stay in Eregion.

In a way, that was for the best, as he played an important role in leading Elf refugees when Sauron’s forces attacked Eregion. They managed to flee to the valley of Imladris, where Elrond (Robert Aramayo) established and founded Rivendell. After a while, Galadriel and Celebrían moved to Rivendell and the family was reunited. They would move there again in the Third Age, when Elrond and Celebrían married. (Yes, Galadriel is Elrond’s mother-in-law.) They would not settle in Lothlórien until centuries later, as we know them from the books and movies.

Celeborn in Tolkien’s Writings

The truth is that unfortunately Celeborn was a hard nut to crack for author JRR Tolkien. In Unfinished Storieshis son, Christopher Tolkien, going so far as to admit this himself, stating that his father thought of many different origins for the character, and ended up not having a chance to find one. The only piece of information that is 100% accurate about him is what is told in Under the spell of the Ring.

There is enough information to analyze what Galadriel is saying in The rings of power, though, since Celeborn’s origins — or his “celebirth,” if you prefer — were roughly outlined by Tolkien. He is a Sindarin Elf meaning he is not of the same race as his wife who is a Noldor. This is remarkable, as the Sindarins have never bathed in the light of the Trees of Valinor, although they are considered Eldar and therefore their light also fades in Middle-earth in the series.

If he remembers him, Galadriel says that Celeborn saw her dancing in a clearing of flowers and that’s how they met. That can be for The rings of power, but that’s not how it played out in the Legendarium writings, because what Galadriel is describing is actually how Beren and Lúthien met. They were another power couple from Middle-earth, and one of only two made up of a man and an elf. We do know that Galadriel and Celeborn met in Doriath during the First Age, yes, but the exact circumstances are unknown – but we’re willing to bet no clearing of flowers was involved.

What Galadriel says about her husband’s armor makes sense, though. The name “Celeborn” comes from the combination of two Sindarin words: “celeb”, which means “silver”, and a variant of “orna”, which means “tall”. She says his armor didn’t suit him, and she called him a “silver shell,” which matches the meaning behind his name. Luckily for us, that’s the case, since Tolkien also considered calling him with the Quenya versions of these words, then his name would have been… Teleporno. So that was definitely for the best.

Is Celeborn really dead?

When asked by Theo if she had lost anyone in the war, Galadriel mentions Finrod and then Celeborn. She tells the boy how she met him, remembers he didn’t fit in his armor, and says, “I never saw him again after that.” That may be true, but it doesn’t mean he died. In fact, she just says she “lost” him, without implying that she knew his fate up to that point. Of course, many centuries have passed since he left for war—something never mentioned in Tolkien’s writings—but she still speaks fondly of him.

Right now, Galadriel is at a different point in her life than when she lost Celebrimbor. A commander of Lindon’s armies, she led the search for Sauron in Forodwaith and the lands to the north, and led Númenor’s troops to the aid of the Southlands shortly before they became Mordor. She’s not the same Elf she was when they fell in love, as evidenced by Theo’s surprise when she learned that Galadriel was actually dancing when they met.

Another interesting element to see, should Celeborn return, is how that would develop in light of Galadriel’s relationship with Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on they go to Gil-galad in search of Elven medicine for the newly crowned king of the Southlands, but they have confessed their feelings to each other. Regardless of what the season finale is of The rings of power brings for them, as well as their status as friends or potential lovers when Celeborn returns. If he doesn’t, that’s a huge departure from Tolkien’s source material, and thus a narrative decision not to be taken lightly. We’ve seen human and elf pairs, but a love triangle? That would be new…

The season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres this Friday on Prime Video.