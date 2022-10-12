The Rings of Power: The “Secret Code” for Fans to Decipher in the Opening Titles

“I read them all as a child. I was looking forward to it,” Crawford laughs. ‘But there are people who can speak Elves! And I think we especially wanted to have the greatest respect and appreciation for that. And we also had an abundance of help from the show. We had a CG expert who was there, and a Tolkien person we consulted about [the meaning of] some icons.”

Though there are plenty of images that eagle-eyed Tolkien fans will likely recognize in the opening credits, from a few trees that could represent anything from the two Trees of Valinor to the White Tree of Numenor or its later descendant, the White Tree of Gondor. There is an object much like a silmaril and a steadily advancing vein of dark sand that could easily represent Melkor, Morgoth or even Sauron.

“I think everything is built with almost double or triple meaning,” she says. “Take the island of Numenor, for example – it appears as a map, but it is also in transition. It’s between two different things, so [its meaning] is a bit hidden. There is meaning in terms of Numenor’s history and what happens to it. There’s a whole story in it. But there’s also a story in that transition: that empires rise and fall and the idea of ​​time in Tolkien is so important.’

Rings and ring shapes also appear throughout the title sequence, rotating in groups of nine (for the rings of men), seven (for those belonging to the dwarves), and three (for the elves) before being dominated by a single larger, central circle (for the one who rules them all).

“We were actually planning to make this little art film, something that the inside fans or the literary versions of Tolkien fans might understand right away,” says Bashore. “The sacred geometry, it’s right there. But for maybe a lot of people they’re like ‘Why am I watching the sand dancing?’ So it’s kind of coded, like a great book cover where you’re like this is a whole world full of a lot of different things, but it’s kind of disguised as an abstract.”

The final product was one of several ideas pitched to the showrunners of the series, Patrick McKay and JD Payne, who described the pair as “the most serious, die-hard fans” of the Tolkien universe. “They love it and they just want to make something great,” Crawford says.