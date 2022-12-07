The Rings of Power season 2 forges eight cast members in the fires of Mount Doom

Amazon Studios has announced eight additional cast members for The Rings of Power Season 2.

In a press release, Amazon revealed the latest group of actors who have signed on to appear in recurring roles on the high fantasy series. The octet joins seven other actors who recently signed deals to star in Season 2 of The Rings of Power, including Sam Hazeldine, who will replace Joseph Mawle as Adar in the show’s next installment.

Dark Materials season 3 alumnus Will Keen, Bridgerton’s Calum Lynch, and Game of Thrones’ Kevin Eldon are among the show’s new cast members. Amazon hasn’t revealed which characters these actors will be playing, but that hasn’t stopped The Lord of the Rings’ global fan base from checking out who they could play.

Here’s a full list of the eight actors who have joined The Rings of Power for its second season:

William Chubb (The Sandman, gun)

Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones, Shadow and Bone)

Will Keen (His Dark Materials, The Crown)

Selina Lo (Hellraiser, Boss level)

Calum Lynch (Bridgerton, Derry Girls)

Stuart Bowman (Versailles, Alex Rider)

Gavi Singh Chera (The Lazarus Project, The Undeclared War)

Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Heartbreak, The Bay)

The Rings of Power season 2 went into full production in mid-October. However, one of Prime Video’s top shows hasn’t returned to New Zealand to film its second season. Instead, development on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings has moved to the UK, using Bray Film Studios and Bovingdon Airfield as primary filming locations. Principal photography could also extend to other parts of the UK, as well as Europe, with showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay making similar claims in a preview screening TechRadar attended in late September.

The second season of the Prime Video series does not yet have a release date, but it is unlikely to hit our screens until mid-2024 at the earliest. That’s based on the amount of filming it would take to complete the likely eight-episode run, plus the show’s post-production phase once principal photography is done.

In the meantime, a Rings of Power docuseries is now available to stream on Prime Video, detailing the extensive development behind Amazon’s expensive Lord of the Rings prequel TV series. All eight episodes of Season 1 of The Rings of Power, which has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide since its launch on September 2, can also be viewed on Amazon’s streaming platform.

