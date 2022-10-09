The Rings of Power Finally Addresses Those Gandalf and Sauron Theories

What do all these new creations have in common? Tons of online fan theories trying to prove that the Stranger, the Dweller, and Halbrand are actually all early versions of major Lord of the Rings characters. In the case of the Inhabitant, most people think that this creature is either Annatar, one of the many Sauron disguises that Tolkien created for Sauron in his Second Age histories, or the version of Saruman in the show (although the White Wizard is supposed to be a good guy at the beginning of his life before being corrupted by the Dark Lord later in the third age). In fact, fans see Sauron everywhere. halbrand? He’s probably Sauron in disguise trying to corrupt Numenor and the world of humans – or maybe he’s the one who will eventually become the wizard king of Angmar, a man who was transformed into a Ringwraith after receiving one of the Rings of Power .

But what about the Stranger, another mysterious magical creature with a penchant for Harfoots, tea and nature? Well, some fans suspect he’s Sauron suffering from amnesia after crashing into Middle-earth, which is okay, the character has revealed both light and dark sides throughout the season, although his first word to Nori was “friend.” The other possibility? We look at the origin story of Gandalf the Grey.

When we sit down with the cast of The rings of power at New York Comic Con, we should ask Weyman what he thinks of all these fan theories and how that affected his experience working on the series.

“We had a really dark one today that was kind of like, ‘Wow, someone’s actually gone there,’” Weyman says of the many fan theories he’s heard about the Stranger, including while talking to other outlets and fans in NYCC. “The ones I’ve heard or read about are so well thought out. The people who come up with theories are really interested in the character and see resonances of beings that they either want the Stranger to be or think he can.”

Even if he won’t say anything about the Stranger’s true identity ahead of the season finale this week, Weyman does want fans to know that he really enjoys seeing how engaged viewers are with his character, including all the ways in which the myriad fan theories have continued to evolve over time as people learn more information.

“For me it was really exciting and enjoyable to see that progress from day one,” he says. “As soon as the first images were released, and when we started running the episodes and they came out, I love that every time an episode comes out, people add something to their thesis. The documentation grows and that helps or hinders their argument. It’s really inspiring to see how people react to that character.”