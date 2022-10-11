The Rings of Power Episode 8: Finale Release Time and Season Recap

In other words, the season finale is sure to be an epic event that will hopefully answer many of our biggest questions yet. While you wait for the finale, here’s everything you need to know to prepare for Episode 8.

When is The Rings of Power Finale coming out?

Episode 8, The Season Finale of The rings of powerwill be available to stream to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers on Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

The Rings of Power Season 1 Recap

From the start of the season, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has been skeptical that Sauron is really dead. She has spent the entire season defying the orders of High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) in her quest to ensure that the evil forces that killed her brother do not reappear. After discovering that Sauron’s weapon is a map of the Southlands during her time in Númenor, and that Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army of orcs have attacked humans there, she and Queen Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) set sail for them. and prevent their evil forces from spreading.

Galadriel and Míriel are joined by Númenoreans Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry), whose relationship is strained after Isildur is expelled from the Númenorean Sea Guard. Other Númenóreans are also willing to join the fight, but many in the island kingdom are against another war with the Elves.

The people of the Southlands, led by healer Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and aided by Elven warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), do their best to fight the advancing Orc army. But even with Galadriel and the people of Númenor, Adar and his army unleash the fury of Mount Doom on the Southlands. The fire and ashes that rain on the land permanently transform it, and Adar renamed the land Mordor.

The surviving humans, fortunately including Bronwyn and her son Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), decide to leave the Southlands and head for Pelargir, a settlement in the south of what will one day become the Kingdom of Gondor. Meanwhile, Galadriel drives back to the land of the Elves to tell the High King what she has seen, hoping to convince him that evil has really returned to Middle-earth. And she doesn’t come alone.