The RHOBH star Kyle Richards stuns in an $800 floral minidress at brunch event in Sydney

Kyle Richards has been in Sydney for the past week promoting the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And the 53-year-old socialite capped off her whirlwind press tour on Thursday by attending an exclusive brunch at the five-star Kimpton Margot hotel in the CBD.

Kathy Hilton’s sister Kyle looked fabulous in a floral mini dress by Australian designer Zimmermann, which retails for $800.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards stunned in an $800 floral mini dress on Thursday as she capped off her whirlwind trip to Sydney with an influencer brunch. Pictured with host and influencer Deni Todorovic

Kyle’s dress had a plunging neckline, balloon sleeves, a belt at the waist and a flowy skirt.

The brunette beauty paired the look with gold high heels and wore her long locks out and over her shoulders.

Her makeup was complete with matte foundation, a smokey eye, and a deep pink lip.

Kyle appeared in good spirits at the event and at one point got a hair and makeup touch up from nearby artists.

The event was hosted by stylist and influencer Deni Todorovic, who wore a bright orange silk suit with heels.

Kyle greeted fans and influencers at the event and did a fun Q&A on all things Real Housewives and fashion.

Other famous faces at the event included singer Jack Vidgen, Married At First Sight star Jules Robinson and model Simone Holtznagel.

Jules presented Kyle with some pieces from her shapewear line

Model Simone seemed excited to pose with the reality TV queen

Jack Vidgen stepped out that day in a red Camilla outfit

Speak with The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, the RHOBH star said she would love to see Brandi Glanville return to the hit TV franchise.

When asked who she would like to see come back as a permanent housewife to Brandi, Dana Wilkey or Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle was quick to pick Brandi.

“She was always great TV,” the Halloween star explained.

“It was scary for me because she really had nothing to lose and she would say anything,” she continued.

“But I feel like she’s grown a lot, but she’s still herself. I’m actually friends with her now, she will text me, always very sweet.

“She has been an incredible friend to my sister Kim. And I think her great TV.’

It comes after Kyle told Daily Mail Australia that she wants to see Teddi Mellencamp on the hit Bravo series.

“Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend and I think she’s actually an amazing housewife,” she explained.

“I think if she came back, she’d be more comfortable just being herself, and she’d be great.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently streaming on Hayu.