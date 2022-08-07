The Return Of The Living Dead star Clu Gulager dies at 93 from ‘natural causes’

Clu Gulager, a prominent actor in television and film since the late 1950s, has died aged 93.

The talented star had roles totaling 165 IMDB projects over the course of his career, with his last role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The actor’s daughter-in-law, Diane Goldner, released a statement on her Facebook page, revealing that he was “surrounded by his loving family” during his final moments.

A loss: Clu Gulager has died aged 93 and was known for starring in classic westerns and horror films, such as The Return Of The Living Dead (1985); pictured in 2006

Clu was born William Martin Gulager in Oklahoma in 1928. He was Cherokee and was nicknamed Clu, named after the birds near his home.

After serving in the United States Marine Corps until 1948, he eventually won a scholarship to study in Paris. In the city he was taken under the care of the French actor Jean Louis Barrault.

After his year abroad, he got his start in the industry in the late 1950s, starring in TV series such as The Untouchables (1959) and a few episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

Beginning in 1960, he played the character of Billy the Kid in the NBC western series, The Tall Man, which took him to stardom.

Career start: After studying with a French actor in Paris, the star began playing small roles in the late 1950s; pictured in 1970

Along with The Tall Man, Clu was known for starring in a number of other western shows, such as Wagon Train and The Virginian.

He also starred in major films, such as The Killers (1964), where he collaborated with Ronald Reagan and Angie Dickinson.

In 1969, Clu got behind the camera and directed his own short film called A Day With The Boys, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival that same year.

The Oklahoma-born star dipped his toes into other genres to showcase his talent throughout his career, delving into the realm of horror.

In 1985, he starred in The Return Of The Living Dead as Burt and Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge as Mr. walsh.

His daughter-in-law, Diane, had a few words about the talented actor following the news of his passing.

Statement: The actor’s daughter-in-law, Diane Goldner, released a family statement on her Facebook page, writing that he “died of natural causes”

Different genres: Over the course of his career, Clu worked on multiple genres, most notably in a number of westerns; pictured in 1980

In the statement, she wrote: “Clu Gulager, respected television and film actor, known for The Tall Man and The Virginian, died of natural causes at the home of his son John and beloved daughter-in-law Diane, surrounded by his loving family.”

“Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute, and on the side—always—of the oppressed.”

She also discussed his success in the industry and dedication to his work over the years.

Loving Words: His daughter-in-law said kind words to Clu in a family statement, writing that he was “as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft”; pictured in 2006 in Las Vegas

‘As a writer and director, he made the influential short film A Day with the Boys, which opened the Cannes Film Festival in 1970 as an example of state-of-the-art filmmaking.’

In 1952, Clu married actress Miriam Byrd-Nethery and had two sons, Tom and John. They remained married until she passed away in 2003.

“He was shocked to be alive even a day after Miriam Byrd-Nethery, the love of his life, died 18 years ago,” Diane wrote.

Long-term career: Clu continued to work hard in the industry with his latest project, Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood; pictured in 1985

In his later years, Clu continued to work hard, appearing in episodes of popular television series such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Walker, Texas Ranger.

His latest project was working under the direction of Quentin Tarantino in the 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He played the part of a bookstore man in the film.

According to VarietyClu often went to film screenings at Quentin’s New Beverly Cinema.

“He is survived by his sons John and Tom, their partners Diane and Zoe, his beloved grandson Clu Mosha, devoted fans and decades of extraordinary students,” the family said in a statement. “His family will miss him terribly.”

Passion: Clu had a passion for the entertainment industry and not only acted in several projects but also directed a short film in 1969; seen in LA in 2018