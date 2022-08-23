The return of football in war-torn Ukraine: Bomb shelters, air raid sirens and no fans in attendance

Top football has returned to Ukraine today, with Shakhtar Donetsk currently facing Metalist 1925 at the Kiev Olympic Stadium as the Russian invasion of the country continues.

The match – the first in the Ukrainian Premier League since mid-December – is gripping enough anyway, but the date adds even more meaning to this remarkable restart. Today is the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine.

Tomorrow, August 24, will be six months since Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” began, but it’s also Ukraine’s Independence Day. There is no more appropriate time to show that Ukraine is not surrendering.

Sports post has the lowdown on the return of the Ukrainian Premier League and what to expect.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 players line up in Kiev Olympic Stadium

Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko (R) battles for the ball with Yaroslav Martynyuk (L)

Why is the Ukrainian Premier League returning?

The idea of ​​playing top football in a war-torn country is extraordinary. Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv come from cities fighting to save their existence.

Against the background of the loss of lives, the destruction of homes and the tearing up of families, three points are of little importance.

But during the last six months of the conflict, Ukraine’s main message has always been one of hope. The restart of the top flight is a sign of resistance to Russian aggression.

“I’ve been in Ukraine for the past few weeks working with the president’s charity on reconstruction and football has always had the ability to unite and give hope, which is why starting the football league over again is so important for the country. ‘ said legendary Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko, as reported by The times.

“It gives us hope and determination that there will be life after this war.”

Players and match officials were draped in Ukrainian flags as the national anthem played

There will be no fans at matches due to the risk of bombs and missile attacks

Football has the ability to shine in moments of darkness and UPL players hope to cheer the country up while reminding the rest of the world that Ukraine is more than just a battlefield.

Shakhtar manager Igor Jovicevic said: “This is our job, and we see it as professionalism, as a very big responsibility to show the world that life in Ukraine does not stop, but continues.

“Football is one of the factors that gives emotion to the whole country and the people who are fighting for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Andriy Pavelko, president of the Football Federation of Ukraine, said in June: “I spoke with our president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about how important football is to distract.

“We talked about how it could be possible that football could help us think about the future.”

Shakhtar boss Igor Jovicevic says they can ‘show the world that life in Ukraine doesn’t stop’

What adjustments had to be made?

Unsurprisingly, this season will be a little different than usual in Ukraine.

First, there will be no fans at matches due to the risk of bombs and missile attacks.

However, supporters can still watch their team as Setanta Sports have agreed a £13.4m deal for the television rights to Ukrainian Premier League matches for the next three seasons.

Viewers around the world will also be able to tune in, with at least four matches shown live on the broadcaster’s linear channels in each round of matches and two live on the YouTube channel.

Shakhtar’s players warm up for their first league game back against Metalist 1925

All matches will be played in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the surrounding region and two western provinces.

Stadiums are required to have air-raid shelters so that players, staff and match officials can take cover when air-raid sirens go off. This is a daily occurrence in most regions in Ukraine, so it is very likely that matches will be stopped.

Of course, this isn’t ideal for players, who need to re-warm up if it takes a while to clear everything.

“It will be difficult if it takes more than an hour,” said Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko. “Maybe they should put some bicycles for us (at the shelter).”

Military officials will be present at every game. If an aerial siren lasts longer than an hour, they will consult with the referee to decide whether the match should be postponed.

Which teams and players are involved?

The Ukrainian Premier League has kept its 16-team format but had to replace two teams from last season – Desna Chernihiv and FC Mariupol – as their cities and stadiums have been hardest hit by the war.

Taking their place are Metalist Kharkiv and Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih, who were the top two teams in the second tier last season before the competition was suspended.

Shakhtar and Dynamo Kiev are likely to battle for the title again, but both teams and the rest of the league have lost almost all of their players from abroad.

In June, FIFA ruled that foreign players and coaches in Ukraine can suspend their contracts with clubs until June 30, 2023, in light of Russia’s invasion of the country.

All matches will be played in Kiev, the surrounding region and two western provinces

This did not go down well with clubs and Shakhtar has demanded that they receive €50 million (£43 million) in compensation from the governing body for lost transfer fees.

For now, though, this means teams will have to rely on homegrown talent and younger names from their academies.

Shakhtar’s roster has been a core group of Brazilian players for many years, but they have all either left as free players or on loan.

All that remains is right-back Lucas Taylor – on loan from Greece’s PAOK – who is one of only two foreign players in Shakhtar’s roster for today’s game against Metalist 1925, along with Croatian midfielder Neven Durasek.