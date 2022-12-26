The retirement warning all of Australia needs to read

Australian retirement balances will suffer their worst year since the global financial crisis as higher interest rates hit equity market returns.

The worst inflation in 32 years has lowered the value of growth-oriented investments.

Research group SuperRatings estimates that balanced options in 2022 will suffer a 2.7 percent decline in returns.

This would mark the worst result since the GFC of 2008, when supersuper returns plummeted 19.7%.

The recession in 2022 would also be worse than the 1.9 percent drop in 2011 during the post-GFC Greek debt crisis.

SuperRatings chief executive Kirby Rappell said the outcome for 2022 could have been much worse.

“If we see a small negative return or even a flat return for the typical balanced option for 2022, depending on how December unfolds, this would be a better result than anticipated a couple of months ago,” he said.

“The funds have faced a difficult calendar year, although performance has improved in recent months.”

Balanced superfunds, which include a mix of riskier growth assets and cash, have still outperformed the Australian stock market, with the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index down 5.3 percent this year.

But since the beginning of October, the benchmark index has risen 10 percent, from 6,456.9 points to 7,107.7 points.

Since 2000, the super balanced has generated an average annual return of 6.2 percent.

(pictured, the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney)

Average Super Savings by Age Group 25 to 29: $21,309 30 to 34: $44,650 35 to 39: $74,963 40 to 44: $108,217 45 to 49: $145,622 50 to 54: $188,234 55 to 59: $246,771 60 to 64: $323,871 65 to 69: $383,367 70 to 74: $422,112 Source: Australian Taxation Office data for 2019-20

In 2021, super balances rose 13.4%, more than double the two-decade average, when Reserve Bank of Australia interest rates were still at a record low of 0.1%.

SuperRatings said retirement balances are likely to be volatile in 2023, with the Reserve Bank of Australia expected to raise interest rates several more times next year, from a 10-year high of 3.1 percent. .

“Members should expect their super balances to go up and down in the coming months,” he said.

Inflation in the year to September soared 7.3 percent, the fastest pace in 32 years, and the Reserve Bank expects it to hit 8 percent by the end of 2022 for the first time since 1990.

The amount needed to retire comfortably has sparked debate within the retirement industry.

The Australian Pension Funds Association estimates that someone who has paid off their house needs $535,000, based on receiving the old age pension at age 67.

But Super Consumers Australia says that $258,000 is enough for someone who has paid off their mortgage.

His benchmark is more realistic, with data from the Australian Taxation Office for 2019-20 showing that people aged 60-64 nearing retirement had an average balance of $323,871 in tax year 2019- twenty.