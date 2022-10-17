The report that predicted parts of Australia would be uninsurable by 2030 and now they are flooded

A chilling report released this year predicted 90 per cent of homes in the Victorian city of Shepparton would be uninsured by 2030 – and now they are severely flooded.

Shepparton, in the state’s north, is bracing for a flood peak of 12.2 meters on Monday, even higher than the 1974 floods, with residents told to move to higher ground if they can.

Nicki Hutley, an economist who co-authored the report, said Shepparton was Australia’s most flood-prone place based on forecasts of heavy rainfall in an area that is flat.

“This is exactly what we expected to see play out,” the climate council’s report author told Daily Mail Australia on Monday.

“Wherever we have built on floodplains, close to rivers and even close to potentially dams, we have put people at risk.

“Our planning systems have failed to account for these events.”

When the Climate Council report was released in May, Shepparton had not experienced major flooding since 2010 and before that, 1993. But $30,000 annual insurance premiums are now a real prospect.

“In Shepparton you’re talking a decade apart about these catastrophic events which will have ramifications for the insurance industry which has already lost this year,” Hutley said.

“Obviously it’s going to have an impact on premiums, not just in the flood-affected areas, but for all of us.”

Many residents of Shepparton, on the swollen Goulburn River, have been told it is too late to leave their homes, with rising floods on Monday set to inundate 7,300 properties.

The river reached 11.88 meters on Sunday and continued to rise overnight, with a flood peak of 12.2 meters expected on Monday, which would be higher than the 1974 flood peak of 12.09 metres.

It predicted 26.5 per cent of properties in the marginal Nationals-held electorate of Nicholls, which covers Shepparton, were so at risk of river flooding that residents would not get insurance cover.

The Northern Regional Electorate also covers the flooded towns of Echuca and Seymour.

The Nicholls electorate, formerly known as Murray, had 25,801 properties considered high risk.

It was considered the most vulnerable electorate in Australia in a top 10 list of uninsured places based on flood or bushfire risk, with northern New South Wales and southern Queensland also considered particularly vulnerable.

Ms Hutley said climate change meant rainfall would become more intense during the La Nina weather pattern.

“While people will tell you quite correctly that we’ve had La Ninas, El Ninos for a very long time, climate change, rising atmospheric temperatures and water surface temperatures means that for every one degree of warming, you get an extra seven percent of moisture in the atmosphere, ‘ she said.

‘It just means the rain is coming down a lot harder and faster – it’s harder to absorb and that’s the kind of thing we expect to see.’

The Bureau of Meteorology expects the three-year La Nina cycle to end in 2023, marking the end of floods and the return of El Nino – which in turn leads to drought and wildfires with less rainfall.

“As we swing between one extreme and the other, and those come more frequently, you get both of those events,” Ms Hutley said.

“When you come out of this La Nina period, we have lots of regrowth, which means that when we got to the next El Nino, now we’re at greater risk of grass fires that are just as tough, if not worse, to control – you will have a lot more dead wood when the next fire season unfortunately comes.’

