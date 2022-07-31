‘The referee has been terrible’: Ian Wright bemoans refereeing in Euro 2022 final

Former England striker Ian Wright has expressed anger at the lead of the Euro 2022 final after fans felt referee Kateryna Monzul took a strict approach in the first half.

The Ukrainian official awarded three yellow cards in an even first 45 at Wembley.

At halftime, Wright said: “The referee has been terrible, there has been inconsistency.”

Kateryna Monzul is the first Ukrainian to lead a final at the European Championship for women

Some fans complained about her consistency in the first half of the final at Wembley

The Lionesses also received bookings in the first half, with the Georgia Stanway card in particular not being popular with fans.

England fans on Twitter shared Wright’s feelings, with one tweet: ‘How come a referee is so bad in a European Championship final? Neither were yellow. Shameful.’

Another was equally excited and said: ‘Watch this referee in the 2nd half. This is shocking and bad refereeing. Absolutely shocking.’

Other supporters focused on Monzul’s apparent inconsistency between teams, as one commented: ‘What about the two blatant German yellow cards that were missed when the referee? It’s a joke’

Ian Wright called the referee’s performance in the first half ‘terrible’

Some fans felt Georgia Stanway was wrongly booked by Monzul . in the first half

Another added: ‘I really wish the referee would find her cards if Obderdorf commits a foul.’

Whatever fans think of her refereeing skills, Monzul’s journey to the final was still extraordinary.

She spent five days in a bunker in her hometown of Kharkiv as the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, before fleeing the country by car and finally settling in Italy.

Just a few months later, she is the first Ukrainian to perform in a women’s European Championship final.