The reason the ‘Happy Birthday’ song is uncomfortable and awkward to sing

A popular TikTok user has explained why singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song in English is so awkward and uncomfortable for everyone involved.

The man, who uses the username @iamsbeih, states that the song lacks beat and energy.

Sbeih gave a rendition of the ‘Happy Birthday’ song in English and then in Arabic to demonstrate the difference in energy.

“Do you know why singing Happy Birthday is so uncomfortable for both the birthday person and everyone else singing? It’s because there’s no beat. There is no rhythm. It’s not exciting. I don’t know who chose to write it like that,” Sbeih explained.

‘When my family sings the Arabic Happy Birthday, which is based on the English Happy Birthday, there is energy, there is life. We’re holding the note to give it a blow,” he added.

Everyone claps, everyone dances. There is someone playing a beat on a wall or a table. Even the birthday boy or girl can clap along’, exults Sbeih.

“There’s energy, everyone. Energy. Usually we sing Happy Birthday in English first and it just isn’t. And then comes the Arabic part after that. You have to take a shot at it.’

Sbeih is a popular TikToker who often discusses the culture of his Palestinian/Filipino heritage. He has 449,000 followers on the platform.

In many countries around the world, the song Happy Birthday has similar lyrics to the English version but is sung in different languages.

Sbeih sings the Arabic version of Happy Birthday in this song, which he says has much more energy and beat and is therefore less uncomfortable to sing.

People from all over the world responded to the post. Many indicated that the song in their language is also more energetic and comfortable.

“The same goes for the Spanish version and the remixes,” said one woman.

“The same goes for Latinos, we have our own decorations and beats,” agreed another.

“The Latin version of Happy Birthday has verses and even jokes in the song, and there’s always an aunt dancing,” one woman added.

‘Watch the Persian version’ suggested one user, another advised to listen to the Venezuelan version.

Many users agreed that the song Happy Birthday in English is uncomfortable.

“Happy Birthday song in English sounds like they’re offering the birthday boy or girl as a sacrifice,” said one woman.

The majority of users liked the Arabic version of the song.

“I need a full version of the Arabic version,” one woman said.