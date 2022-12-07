Wednesday, December 7, 2022
The reason Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer spinoff didn’t happen is kind of obvious

Years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED announced that it was making a multiplayer game set in the same sci-fi world. The RPG was released two years ago, but there’s still no sign of the multiplayer spin-off, the developer has finally explained why, and the reason is pretty obvious when you hear it.

“The priority was that the main experience for the people will be in a really good shape,” Cyberpunk 2077 campaign manager Phipp Weber told Eurogamer (opens in new tab). “We wanted to do a lot of things at once, and we really had to focus and say, ‘Okay, what’s the most important thing?'”

The developer turned its attention to creating patches and updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and put multiplayer on the back burner. Like way back on the back burner.

Cyberpunk 2077

Enough on their plate

