The REAL risks of liposuction: As country singer Hank Williams Jr’s wife DIES from the surgery

Just one day after undergoing liposuction and breast implant removal, country music icon Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, died of a collapsed lung, the result of a complication of her fat reduction procedure.

TMZ reported that former model Mary, 58, had undergone surgery, which included liposuction on her back, arms and abdomen.

Just a day after going under the knife, her plastic surgeon found her unresponsive in her hotel room and her death, which was caused by an injury she sustained during surgery, was deemed an accident by the coroner.

As a Washington, DC-based, board-certified plastic surgeon dr. George Bitaro explains that the former model suffered from a collapsed lung that occurred when “the breast implant removal was performed, there could be scar tissue, and the surgeon could have penetrated the lung and created a hole in the lung through which the lung collapsed’.

The death of the country legend’s wife shocked her loved ones, as well as many around the world who have already undergone or are preparing to undergo the same procedure.

The Risks of Liposuction

dr. Explaining the risks of the fat removal surgery, Bitar told DailyMail.com, “The most common liposuction risks, including contour deformities such as bumpy skin, asymmetry, and skin abnormalities.”

According to Mayo ClinicThere are many risks to the procedure, including those associated with major surgery, such as bleeding and an adverse reaction to anesthesia; however, there are many risks specific to liposuction, including:

Contour irregularities, which can cause your skin to look bumpy or wavy due to uneven fat removal and unusual healing. This wavy appearance often damaged under the skin by the thin tub cannula used during liposuction and can give the skin a permanently bumpy appearance.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. George Bitar Said Lipo Deaths Are ‘Rare’

Other risks of the procedure include fluid buildup, which occurs when temporary pockets of fluid come from under the skin, numbness in the area where the procedure was performed, skin infections, although in rare cases liposuction can cause serious skin infections.

Another risk of the fat-reducing procedure is an internal puncture, which can be fatal and occurs when the cannula, the thin tube used during liposuction, penetrates too deeply and punctures an internal organ.

More risks include, fat embolism, also serious, which occurs when bits of fat break away and get trapped in blood vessels and travel to the lungs or brain, life-threatening kidney or heart problems.

Another major risk is lidocaine toxicity, which occurs when a patient is given too much of the anesthetic Lidocaine, which is often given with fluids injected during liposuction to help manage pain. While this is usually safe, patients can overdose and die as a result.

According to Dr. Bitar, the risks of the fat-reducing procedure are greater when patients have one of these pre-existing conditions: ‘Pink blisters in the lungs – this makes it much easier for the lung to rupture, a history of heart-related problems, such as a heart attack (myocardial infarction) , hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, lung-related/lung problems, such as air bubbles in the bloodstream or shortness of breath.

He added that other high-risk pre-existing conditions include: “Drug-related allergic reactions (especially those that may be used before the procedure, asthma treatment, or antibiotics), substance abuse (related to overconsumption of alcohol, illegal drug use, or smoking habits).” and indications of poor wound healing.’

‘[Patients] should be as concerned as having a routine cosmetic procedure. The surgeon must be board certified. A patient should NOT have more than 3-7 pounds of fat removed via liposuction in one surgical procedure. A patient must be approved by their primary care physician before undergoing any cosmetic surgery as it is still surgery. There should be a board-certified anesthetist,” said Dr Bitar.

How common are deaths from the fat reduction procedure?

Despite the numerous risk that liposuction poses, said Dr. Bitar that these kinds of deaths are “incredibly rare.”

Deaths can occur due to fluid in the lungs from excessive hydration during liposuction, causing pulmonary edema. However, in this case, fluid in the lung would not collapse. There may also be fat emboli that enter the blood stream during lipo that get into the lungs and block the airway resulting in death. As a result, the lung does not collapse as in this case.’

According to a publication by the Plastic Reconstructive Surgery Global Openone in 5,000 people die as a result of liposuction.

The most common death from liposuction is pulmonary thromboembolism, which occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung and blocks blood flow to the lungs, accounting for 23 percent of deaths.

Liposuction is the fourth most common cosmetic procedure in the US, with more than 200,000 people a year undergoing the blade in hopes of reducing fat on various parts of the body.

Despite the rarity of deaths among liposuction patients, the risk of liposuction can become potentially life-threatening in patients experiencing pulmonary thromboembolism and specific fat embolism.

How to Avoid Life-Threatening Risks of Liposuction?

Before going under the knife, Dr. Bitar’s recommendations are to be extra careful before undergoing the fat-reducing surgery.

‘[Patients] can optimize their health beforehand by quitting smoking, being at or close to their ideal body weight, and making sure their doctor has approved them for the surgery they are undergoing.”

He added that patients should: “Choose a certified plastic surgeon and an accredited surgery facility if it is performed outside of a hospital.

‘For the first 24 hours after surgery, bring a responsible adult with you, do not go home and remain alone. Hydrate yourself considerably with water after surgery and walk around a bit.’

For aftercare, Dr. Bitar to go to your plastic surgeon ‘next day for aftercare’.

He added that patients should: ‘Make sure you get a specific list of pre- and post-operative instructions. Discuss them with your surgeon or the surgical nurse.’

According to the American Society of Plastic SurgeonsYou should also change your diet prior to the procedure and focus on foods rich in antioxidants and water, such as berries, celery, cucumbers, healthy oils such as olive and walnut oil, omega 3 fatty acids, pumpkins, and certain spices, including cinnamon and turmeric.

While liposuction, like many major surgeries, can have many unforeseen complications, patients who follow these pre- and post-care steps are more than likely to have fewer complications if the procedure is performed correctly.